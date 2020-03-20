Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Apple just dropped a refresh for the MacBook Air with tons of new features. Follow the list to find out more.

Apple yesterday quietly dropped a refresh for their MacBook Air lineup with tons of internal changes. The MacBook Air is the cheapest MacBook you can buy from Apple. The Air is Apples take on thin and light notebooks that are capable as well. The basic look and feel remain the same with changes to the internal components. The following is the list of Top 5 changes that the new MacBook Air has received

Keyboard

The biggest change to the MacBook Air is the upgradation of the keyboard mechanism. The Air has gone from using the notoriously troublesome butterfly keys to using the good old scissor mechanism keys which were also featured in the 16inch MacBook Pro. The Butterfly keys had issues since the year they were launched with unresponsive keys to complete failure of the keyboard. Apple since started a free repair program to fix the issue and came out with new iterations of the butterfly keys but none helped. Apple then went back to the key system that had been using in their previous generations of MacBooks which were more reliable and comfortable with its first re-debut in the 16inch MacBook Pro.

Power

The MacBook Air received a new silicon update with 10th generation Intel Core CPUs. The number of cores on the has gone up from two to four on the i5 variant. Apple claims that the CPU update leads to up to 2X faster CPU performance and with the new Intel Iris Plus Graphics, up to 80% increase in graphics performance. You can configure the MacBook Air either with a 1.1GHz dual-core Intel Core i3, Turbo Boost up to 3.2GHz, with 4MB L3 cache or a 1.1GHz quad-core Intel Core i5, Turbo Boost up to 3.5GHz, with 6MB L3 cache.

Storage

The Air has received a massive update in terms of storage capacity and storage speed. The Air now starts from a base storage option of 256GB instead of the previous 128GB. The RAM has received a speed update and has been upgraded to a 3733MHz LPDDR4X RAM which gives it a decent performance boost.

Speakers

The MacBook Air has a set of stereo speakers that sound great for such a compact system. The speakers have received an update and now produce 2X more bass and are 25% louder.

Camera and Microphone

The Facetime camera is now HD and will allow better facetime calls. The Air now has 3 Microphones for the best audio capture.

The Air starts at Rs 92990 for the base variant and goes up to Rs 122990 for the i5 variant

Apple also announced a new iPad Pro along with the MacBook Air. These launches were scheduled for the March event which was then cancelled due to the Corona Virus Pandemic.