  • 12:34 Mar 19, 2020

Advertisement

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch with LiDAR scanner announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 19, 2020 11:53 am

Latest News

The 11-inch iPad Pro comes with a starting price tag of at Rs 71,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 85,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 89,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 1,03,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.
Advertisement

Apple has announced the launch of its new generation of Apple iPad Pro lineup in India. The company has introduced Apple iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch. 

 

The 11-inch iPad Pro comes with a starting price tag of at Rs 71,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 85,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 89,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 1,03,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The company has introduced new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro lineup that will be available for purchase in May for Rs 27,900 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 31,900 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The second-generation Apple Pencil for iPad Pro is available for Rs 10900. The new Smart Keyboard Folio is priced at Rs 7,500 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 9,900 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

 

The major highlight of the new iPad Pro lineup is the LiDAR Scanner. The company claims it can measure the distance to surrounding objects up to 5 meters away and it works both indoor and outdoor conditions. The new depth frameworks in iPadOS combine depth point measured by the LiDAR Scanner, data from both cameras and motion sensors, and is enhanced by computer vision algorithms on the A12Z Bionic. This results in better AR experiences on iPad Pro. 

 

Advertisement

The brand has further revealed that it is adding trackpad support with iPadOS 13.4 and the brand has also released a new Magic Keyboard accessory that has an in-built trackpad. The iPad Pro is available in 11-inch Liquid Retina display with a screen resolution 2388 x 1668 pixels, 600nits brightness and 264ppi pixel density. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display with a screen resolution of 2732 x 2047 pixels. The display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate along with P3 wide colour gamut. 

 

The iPad Pro lineup is powered by octa-core A12Z Bionic chipset along with M12 motion co-processor. It is available with up to 1TB of storage variant. On the camera front, the iPad Pro lineup is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and a 10-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 7-megapixel selfie shooter. The iPad Pro lineup comes with five microphones for calls, video recordings and more along with four speakers for audio.

Apple Stores Update: Closure and Re opening

Apple Days on Amazon offering discounts on iPhone X, iPhone XS

Apple MacBook Air with Magic Keyboard launched in India

Latest News from Apple

You might like this

Tags: Apple

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Apple MacBook Air with Magic Keyboard launched in India

Intel's unfixable security flaw

Apple iPad Air (2019) Service programme goes live to fix Blank screen issue

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!
Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Latest Picture Story

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies