Apple iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch with LiDAR scanner announced

Apple has announced the launch of its new generation of Apple iPad Pro lineup in India. The company has introduced Apple iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch.

The 11-inch iPad Pro comes with a starting price tag of at Rs 71,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 85,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 89,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 1,03,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The company has introduced new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro lineup that will be available for purchase in May for Rs 27,900 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 31,900 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The second-generation Apple Pencil for iPad Pro is available for Rs 10900. The new Smart Keyboard Folio is priced at Rs 7,500 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 9,900 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

The major highlight of the new iPad Pro lineup is the LiDAR Scanner. The company claims it can measure the distance to surrounding objects up to 5 meters away and it works both indoor and outdoor conditions. The new depth frameworks in iPadOS combine depth point measured by the LiDAR Scanner, data from both cameras and motion sensors, and is enhanced by computer vision algorithms on the A12Z Bionic. This results in better AR experiences on iPad Pro.

The brand has further revealed that it is adding trackpad support with iPadOS 13.4 and the brand has also released a new Magic Keyboard accessory that has an in-built trackpad. The iPad Pro is available in 11-inch Liquid Retina display with a screen resolution 2388 x 1668 pixels, 600nits brightness and 264ppi pixel density. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display with a screen resolution of 2732 x 2047 pixels. The display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate along with P3 wide colour gamut.

The iPad Pro lineup is powered by octa-core A12Z Bionic chipset along with M12 motion co-processor. It is available with up to 1TB of storage variant. On the camera front, the iPad Pro lineup is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and a 10-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 7-megapixel selfie shooter. The iPad Pro lineup comes with five microphones for calls, video recordings and more along with four speakers for audio.