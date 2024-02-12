Top 5 Free Board Games On Samsung Galaxy Store

In a world increasingly dominated by digital entertainment, the joy of board games persists as a timeless form of social interaction and strategic engagement. As smartphones become indispensable companions in our daily lives, such board games are now also available in a digitized format, and if you are a Samsung smartphone or tablet user, the Galaxy Store contains a load of board games. To help you pick the best ones, here are the top 5 board games you can download from the Galaxy Store for free.

Ludo Lite

Ludo lite is a fun multiplayer board game that can be played between 2, 3, or 4 players. It is the most popular and fun game to play with family and friends and with Ludo Lite, you can play local offline multiplayer with up to four players.

The game starts with four tokens in each player’s starting box. The dice are rolled alternately by each player during the match. The player token will be placed on the starting point when the number 6 is rolled on the dice. The game’s main objective is to take all 4 tokens inside the HOME area before the other opponents.

3D Carrom

3D Carrom is a Carrom Board Game with easy-to-play multiplayer functionality where the core concept stands identical to the real-world game – Pot all your pieces before your opponent. In this game, you can customise your pieces with various unlockable items. The game also supports offline play, so you can pass and play with up to 4 players.

Monopoly GO!

Monopoly has been one of the most loved board games ever for those who want to experience the thrill and joy of owning multiple properties. In Monopoly GO, you explore the city to discover and grab opportunities: Property tiles, building houses and hotels, collecting tokens, and much more. All you have to do is Hit GO! Roll the dice, and Earn MONOPOLY money, interact with your friends, family members and fellow Tycoons from around the world as you explore various cities. One can also Play Tournaments, the Prize Drop Plinko mini-game, the Cash Grab mini-game and follow other Events for big rewards.

Read More: Top 5 Free Photo Editing Apps On Galaxy Store

Tic Tac Toe

Tic Tac Toe by Goodgame Technology on Galaxy Store is the best one out of the lot and is a free classic puzzle game also known as Noughts and Crosses or sometimes X and O. This game offers 4 different game levels (game difficulties), 2 player game (multiplayer), different themes (game skins), and game statistics. It is a game for two players, who take turns marking the spaces in a 3×3 grid. The player who succeeded in placing three respective marks in a horizontal, vertical, or diagonal row wins the game.

Chess

Chess is one of the world’s oldest strategy-based board games and is also available for free on the Galaxy Store. It is a board logic game that develops tactics, strategy and visual memory skills. It is a board game for two players, White and Black, each controlling an army of chess pieces, aiming to checkmate the opponent’s king. The one available on the Samsung Galaxy Store by Dfifou Daf is one of the best board games available on the platform.