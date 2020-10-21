Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Here are the Top 5 feature phones which can act as a daily driver or as a secondary device for those who are looking for a basic phone in the market.

Feature phones are a thing of the past with smartphones coming down to a very affordable price, but there are many people who still prefer the small, compact feel who need the phone for mostly just calling purposes. A feature phone not only solves the purpose of calling but many others. Let's talk about the top 5 feature phones you can buy today at a very affordable price.

Lava Pulse

The first device comes from the Indian smartphone maker, Lava. The Lava Pulse comes with 2.4-inch QVGA colour display with 240 x 320p resolution and a polycarbonate body with military-grade certification. It has 32MB RAM and up to 32GB storage via microSD card. There's also an auto call recording capability with support for dual SIM slots (2G GSM 900/1800MHz). For connectivity, Bluetooth, micro USB port are present.

It has a Camera on the rear with video recording and wireless FM with recording, supports seven languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati, and Punjabi.

The highlight of the device is the Pulse Scanner which can display the blood pressure and heart rate of the user on the display after he/she puts his/her finger on the scanner. It is touted to be the world’s first phone to do so.

The Lava Pulse is available on Amazon for Rs 1,595 and is available in Gold colour.

Nokia 225

The Nokia 225 that was announced just yesterday also has some good features that can be helpful for consumers.

The Nokia 225 4G features a VGA snapper on the back and has a 2.4-inch QQVGA LCD Display with 320 x 240 pixels resolution. The phone has 64MB RAM, 128MB storage and expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD.

The phone comes with a polycarbonate body, wireless FM Radio, music player, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, micro USB and a LED torchlight. The phone has a 1200 mAh removable battery.

The Nokia 225 comes in Classic Blue, Metallic Sand and Black colour options which is priced at Rs 3,499 and will be available for purchase starting 6th November.

Lava A3

Another feature phone by the Indian smartphone maker is the Lava A3 that features a 1.77-inch LCD colour display with a resolution of 128 x 160 pixels. It has a 0.3MP camera on the rear.

The Lava A3 has a phonebook memory capable of storing up to 1000 contacts and also comes with 3MB of onboard storage. It also has a dedicated SD card slot for expandable memory.

The phone is backed by a 800mAh battery which can last you upto 3 days of usage.

The Lava A3 is available on Amazon India for Rs 1,050 in blue and grey colour options.

Samsung Guru Music 2

The Samsung Guru Music 2 is a music centric feature phone and features dual 2G connectivity. It comes with a 2-inch TFT screen and is backed by a 800mAh battery which should last you a week.

It also supports expandable memory of upto 16GB with a Micro-SD card and has 4MB of storage.

The phone is available in blue, gold, black and white colours at a price of Rs 1,710.

Jio Phone 2

The phone features a 2.4-inch QVGA display and a full QWERTY keypad. It comes with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage, and there’s also a memory expansion slot that can support microSD cards of up to 128GB.

For clicking pictures, the JioPhone 2 has a 2-megapixel rear camera and a 0.3-megapixel front-facing shooter. The device is backed by a 2,000mAh battery. The phone runs on KaiOS and has support for apps like WhatsApp, YouTube, etc.

The highlight of the device is that it offers 4G connectivity. The Jio Phone 2 also brings in dual nano-SIM card support and supports 4g VoLTE connectivity as well.

The device is available for purchase at Rs 2,999 with EMI starting at Rs 141.