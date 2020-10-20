Advertisement

Nokia launches the Nokia 215 and 225 in India, starting at Rs 2,499

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 20, 2020 1:45 pm

Latest News

Nokia has launched 2 basic feature phones for the Indian market which are the Nokia 215 and Nokia 225. Both will be available for purchase starting 23rd October.
Advertisement

Nokia has announced 2 new feature phones for the Indian market which were launched in China just a few days back. The Nokia 215 comes in Cyan Green and Black colour options and is priced at Rs 2,499 and Nokia 225 comes in Classic Blue, Metallic Sand and Black colour options which is priced at Rs 3,499.

 

Nokia 225

 

Advertisement

The sales for both the devices will start on Nokia's website from 23rd October. While the Nokia 225 will be available on Flipkart and across leading retail outlets starting 6th November, the Nokia 215 will be available starting 18th November. 

 

Read More: Nokia Android 11 update schedule for smartphones released 

 

Specifications 

 

Both the feature phones come with the same set of specifications except the camera. Nokia 225 4G features a VGA snapper on the back while the Nokia 215 4G doesn't come with any camera.

 

Nokia 215

 

The Nokia 215 4G and 225 4G feature 2.4-inch QQVGA LCD Display with 320 x 240 pixels resolution. The phones have 64MB RAM, 128MB storage and expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD.

 

Both the phones come with a polycarbonate body, wireless FM Radio, music player, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, micro USB and a LED torchlight. The phones have a 1200 mAh removable battery.

 

The phones measure 124.74 x 51.02 x 13.71mm and the weight is 91 grams. In addition, the Nokia 215 4G and 225 4G comes pre-installed with the classic game “Snake” along with other games.

Nokia Smart TVs launched, price starts at Rs 12,999

Nokia 3.1 Android 10 update starts rolling out in India

Nokia Android 11 update schedule for smartphones released

Latest News from Nokia

You might like this

Tags: Nokia

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung and Lava emerge as most favoured brands amidst the anti-china sentiment in India

1.75 lakh LG G8X smartphones sold in less than 12 hours on Flipkart during Big Billion Days sale

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Jio 5G smartphone to cost Rs 2500, Jio RS222 pack revised, Xiaomi and Twitter controversy, Paytm Credit Card

Jio 5G smartphone to cost Rs 2500, Jio RS222 pack revised, Xiaomi and Twitter controversy, Paytm Credit Card
Micromax In - Desh Bhakti or Marketing?

Micromax In - Desh Bhakti or Marketing?
Exclusive: Micromax in Series Details

Exclusive: Micromax in Series Details
Paytm charger 2% for toping wallet using credit card, HBO to leave India, Mi 10T

Paytm charger 2% for toping wallet using credit card, HBO to leave India, Mi 10T
Xiaomi buying Honor?, OnePlus 8T Pro will come, Jio Smart Meter

Xiaomi buying Honor?, OnePlus 8T Pro will come, Jio Smart Meter
Google Pixel 4a first impression

Google Pixel 4a first impression

Latest Picture Story

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies