Nokia launches the Nokia 215 and 225 in India, starting at Rs 2,499

Nokia has launched 2 basic feature phones for the Indian market which are the Nokia 215 and Nokia 225. Both will be available for purchase starting 23rd October.

Nokia has announced 2 new feature phones for the Indian market which were launched in China just a few days back. The Nokia 215 comes in Cyan Green and Black colour options and is priced at Rs 2,499 and Nokia 225 comes in Classic Blue, Metallic Sand and Black colour options which is priced at Rs 3,499.

The sales for both the devices will start on Nokia's website from 23rd October. While the Nokia 225 will be available on Flipkart and across leading retail outlets starting 6th November, the Nokia 215 will be available starting 18th November.

Specifications

Both the feature phones come with the same set of specifications except the camera. Nokia 225 4G features a VGA snapper on the back while the Nokia 215 4G doesn't come with any camera.

The Nokia 215 4G and 225 4G feature 2.4-inch QQVGA LCD Display with 320 x 240 pixels resolution. The phones have 64MB RAM, 128MB storage and expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD.

Both the phones come with a polycarbonate body, wireless FM Radio, music player, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, micro USB and a LED torchlight. The phones have a 1200 mAh removable battery.

The phones measure 124.74 x 51.02 x 13.71mm and the weight is 91 grams. In addition, the Nokia 215 4G and 225 4G comes pre-installed with the classic game “Snake” along with other games.