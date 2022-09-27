When you are using your phone for your most important tasks throughout your day, you may forget to keep track on your phone’s battery which can literally die at the worst possible time. To prevent that, you need chargers wherever you go and your car might be one of the best places to charge while you are in transit to one of your meetings or some other important occasion. So here are some of the top 5 fast car chargers that are not only quick in charging your smartphones but are also equally safe to use:

Boat Dual Port Rapid Car Charger

BoAt’s dual port rapid car charger is one of the top rated ones on Amazon with over 19,000 ratings and is also easy on your pocket, at just Rs 599. Not only that but you also get a free USB-C cable along with this BoAt charger so you won’t have to buy a new one or use an existing one. There are two USB ports on the charger, helping you charge two devices simultaneously.

Further, it charges compatible devices up to 4 times faster with qualcomm quick charge 3.0 technology. Next, it has built-in safeguards to protect your devices against excessive current, overheating and overcharging. The car charger is equipped with exclusive Smart IC optimum smart charging technology can power your Apple products and other non-Qualcomm Quick Charge enabled devices up to 5 V / 2.4 Amps.

Spigen USB-C 45W Dual Port Car Charger

Spigen’s car charger is one of the best suited ones for those who have one of the newer Samsung and Apple flagships that come with USB-C to USB-C or USB-C to Lightning cables in their box. This is because the charger has one USB-C port and a regular USB port at the front which can be useful for many. This is also confirms another one of the features of the charger that it can juice up two devices at the same time.

It is a priced slightly on the higher side at Rs 1,189 but has features that justify this price. One of which is the total power output of 45W. It has PD Charging support up to 27W and quick charge support up to 18W. It has Intelligent power technology, Smart IC chip protection, and control heat technology as well.

Duracell 38W Fast Car Charger Adapter

Duracell’s car charger aims to compete with Spigen’s with a PD 20W supporting USB-C port and a Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0 supporting regular USB port. It has charging protection that protects it from Short Circuit, Over-Temperature Over-Voltage, and Over-Current. The Smart Ic auto-detects connected devices and charges them as needed. It also has a cheaper price tag of Rs 975 and on top of that, it looks like a duracell AA battery.

Stuffcool Atom Plus CC 45W Car Charger

What if you want both the ports on the charger to be USB-C? We have got you covered. This stuffcool atom plus car charger, priced at Rs 1,199, has two USB-C ports on the front with one supporting 20W PD charging while the other one is supporting 25W PD charging, totalling up to a power output of 45 watts. Type-c ports on this charger support PD and PPS protocols to fast charge all devices like Apple, Google, LG, and Samsung.

Oraimo Dual Port 34.5W Rapid Car Charger

The Oraimo charger is priced at Rs 399 and is the cheapest car charger in this list. It is one of those car chargers that comes with dual USB ports and most importantly, has multiple protections against over-current, overcharging, overheating. The car adapter will not only increase efficiency of device charging, but also the safety of your car and gadgets.

The oraimo dual USB PD car charger can charge compatible devices up to 4 times faster with Qualcomm, Quick Charge TM 3.0 & PE 2.0 Technology. It is compatible with both Android devices and iPhones. Lastly, the charger has a maximum output of 34.5W.

So these were some of the best car chargers in our opinion that offer a value for money experience and are also safe to use. They are not only convenient to use but also have good looks to match the interior aesthetic of your car.