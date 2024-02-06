Top 5 Entertainment Apps For Apple Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro, the spatial computing device as Apple likes to call it, went on sale a few days back, and early users have been trying out new apps for entertainment purposes, productivity and more. However, the Vision Pro majorly changes the users’ means of entertainment by being the ultimate device accounting for an immersive experience. If you are a new buyer of the Apple Vision Pro and don’t know which apps to check out, here’s our curated list of the top 5 entertainment apps you should definitely give a try.

Apple TV

Apple TV is the subscription-based service the brand provides access to for streaming exclusive shows and movies Apple produces. With the Apple TV app on Vision Pro, you can experience all Apple Originals from Apple TV+, more than 200 3D movies, and Apple Immersive Video, which presents viewers with 180-degree, 8K 3D recordings captured with Spatial Audio. Our picks on Apple TV include Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Severance, and Hijack, which are actually a must-watch.

Apple Music

The Vision Pro has speakers positioned close to your ears to deliver rich Spatial Audio while keeping you aware of your surroundings. You can use Apple’s Music service to listen to music in high quality, making it one of the best entertainment apps available on Apple Vision Pro to try. On Apple Music, listeners can download and stream over 100 million songs ad-free with Spatial Audio featuring Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio with ultra-low Latency using AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with USB-C.

Disney+

Disney+ is the home to a load of Marvel movies and shows, along with Disney’s animated content, documentaries and movies. The app is natively supported on Apple Vision Pro, making it one of the best entertainment apps available on the device for Marvel and Disney fans.

Viewers can watch 42 Disney films in stunning 3D, such as blockbusters Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther, Inside Out, and 2019’s The Lion King. Also, users who previously purchased Disney movies that include 3D versions from the Apple TV app can access those versions on Apple Vision Pro at no additional cost. The 3D films will use Dolby Vision, Multiview High Efficiency Video Coding (MV-HEVC), UHD Resolution in HDR, and at a high frame rate for several titles.

TikTok

If you are a fan of watching short videos, then TikTok is one of the perfect entertainment apps available on Apple Vision Pro. With millions of users worldwide, hundreds of short-form videos are posted every hour that can be the perfect source of entertainment for users.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is also natively supported on Apple Vision Pro, where you’ll find Original smash hit series, including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Reacher, The Summer I Turned Pretty, and Daisy Jones & The Six, and Original movies like AIR, Red, White & Royal Blue, and Being The Ricardos. Prime members also get access to licensed content.