Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 13, 2020 10:07 am

Here’s is the list of the top 5 dishwashers available in India right now.
Cleaning utensils is momentum task in the kitchen. Almost every household in India depends on their maids to clean the dishes. This is primarily because cleaning utensils takes both time and energy. However, in order to solve this problem dishwashers comes to our rescue. 

 

With dishwashers, you can easily clean all the utensils without putting much labour. However, there is a numerous number of dishwashers available in the market that cloud our judgement. So, in our order to make things easier for you, we have shortlisted some of the best dishwashers available in the market. Here's is the list of the top 5 dishwashers available in India right now. 

 

Bosch 12 Place Settings Dishwasher (SMS66GW01I)

 

Bosch

 

The dishwasher from Bosch comes loaded with a host of interesting features. The appliance is available for purchase at Rs 33,140 and it can be bought from both Amazon and Flipkart with no-cost EMI options. The dishwasher comes with 12 place setting and it is suitable for families with up to 6 members. One place setting consists of a dinner plate, dessert plate, single glass, soup bowl, teacup with saucer, knife, spoons and fork. It comes with the aqua sensor through which the light beam senses the level of soiling and adjusts the water usage accordingly.

 

The appliance comes with six wash programmes including Intensive Kadhai, Express Sparkle, Half Load, Extra Dry and more. The intensive Kadhai programme cleans oily and masala stained kadhais, patilas, cookers and other Indian utensils efficiently. The company claims that the dishwasher heats up water up to 70-degree and it kills 99.9 per cent germs for a hygienic wash. The dishwasher uses 9.5 litres of water, while manual washing uses a minimum of 60 litres of water. The brand claims that no pre-rinsing of utensils is required before loading the dishwasher.

 

Pros

Aqua sensor and load sensor

Stainless steel build

Heats up water up to 70-degree celsius

Perfect to clean kadhais, cookers and other Indian utensils

 

Cons

Not suitable for aluminium and non-stick containers

Not suitable for hard water

 

IFB Neptune FX Fully Electronic Dishwasher

 

ifb

 

IFB is yet another company that provides some good dishwashers and the Neptune FX fully electronic dishwasher is no different. The home appliance comes with 12 place setting and it is suitable for families up to 6 members. The brand claims that one place setting consists of a dinner plate, dessert plate, single glass, soup bowl, teacup with saucer, knife, spoons and fork. The appliance comes with 5 wash programmes.

 

The brand claims that IFB Dishwasher is designed to accommodate tall glasses, small cups, cutlery and various dishes. It comes with A++ energy efficiency that helps save electricity. The appliance is claimed to wash loads with a minimum of resources. It also features a flexible half load to save water, detergent and energy. It comes with an adjustable upper basket, meaning that users can shift upper basket up or down to fit in large utensils. It also comes with a water softening device that dissolves detergent better for a hygiene wash. It also comes with quick wash feature that cleans the dishes in just 40 minutes. 

 

Pros

Adjustable upper basket

Eco wash

Half Load

Quick Wash

 

Cons

Menu is hard to understand

Power cord is a bit short

 

Siemens 12 Place Settings Dishwasher (SN256I01GI)

 

dish

 

The home appliance comes with 12 place setting and it is suitable for families up to 6 members. The brand claims that one place setting consists of a dinner plate, dessert plate, single glass, soup bowl, teacup with saucer, knife, spoons and fork. The appliance comes with 5 wash programmes.

 

The Siemens dishwasher comes with express sparkle programme through which the appliance heats up the water up to 65-degree Celsius and then cleans the dishes in 60 minutes. The brand claims that it requires 10 litres of water to clean the dishes. Furthermore, there is no need to pre-rinse the dirty utensils before putting it into the dishwasher. For fewer utensils, it comes with a half-load option. 

 

Pros

12 Place settings

Express Sparkle cleaning option

Half load mode

 

Cons

No child lock feature

 

Faber FFSD 6PR 12S Dishwasher

 

faber


Faber is a known brand when it comes to the kitchen appliances and the latest dishwasher from the company is yet another decent product. The dishwasher comes with a delay start feature, which let users instruct the machine start operating late. The dishwasher comes with A++ energy efficiency, which helps save electricity. 

 

It also features a half-load wash option through which one can clean fewer dishes at a time in the washer. The brand claims that the dishwasher heats water up to 69°C to kill germs and bacteria, and to remove dirt and stains successfully. It can also remove oil and grease easily and without much hassle. The dishwasher uses about 10 litres of water, meaning that you clean the dishes with low water consumption. 

 

Pros

Efficient motor

Durable in nature

Low water consumption

 

Cons

Makes a lot of noise

 

BPL 12 Place Settings Dishwasher (D812S27A)

 

bpl

 

The BPL dishwasher comes with 12 place settings like all the dishwashers present in this list. It comes with eight different wash programmes that suit different types of utensils. The dishwasher also comes with a half-load wash option if you have a fewer number of utensils. It comes with an LED display through which one can make use of different functions. The company claims that the dishwasher comes with a noise level of 65 Db and it comes with one year of a comprehensive warranty. It also comes with a contemporary design, which can easily fit into the kitchen. 

 

Pros

LED display

8 wash programmes

 

Cons

Makes noises

 

