Top 5 Countries Where You Can Buy Galaxy S24 Series Cheapest

Samsung debuted its Galaxy S24 series a couple of days back and in India, all three smartphones in the series have received a price hike of Rs 5,000. However, there are countries in the world where Samsung hasn’t increased the price of some of the Galaxy S24 series models and even after a price hike, their price remains cheaper than that of India prices of the same phones. As a result, we have compiled a list of top 5 countries where you can get the Galaxy S24 series the cheapest. If you are planning to travel to these regions or you can get the devices from through a relative or a friend, you can get a much better deal than buying them from here itself.

Before we list the countries, keep in mind that the warranty of the handsets would be limited to that country only, meaning the devices will be serviceable only in that particular region. Check out the India prices of the smartphones first:

Galaxy S24:

8GB + 256GB: Rs 79,999

8GB + 512GB: Rs 89,999

Galaxy S24+:

12GB + 256GB: Rs 99,999

12GB + 512GB: Rs 1,09,999

Galaxy S24 Ultra:

12GB + 256GB: Rs 1,29,999

12GB + 512GB: Rs 1,39,999

12GB + 1TB: Rs 1,59,999

United States

The United States is not only getting the Galaxy S24 series at cheaper prices, but all of the models in the series are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, compared to Exynos 2400 on the base and plus models in India.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra has starting price of $1299 (approx Rs 1,08,000) in the United States while the Galaxy S24 starts at $799 (approx Rs 66,430) and the Plus version begins at $999 (approx Rs 83,000). This denotes a price difference of almost Rs 22,000 for the Ultra, Rs 14,000 for the base model and Rs 17,000 for the Plus model. In fact, the top-end 1TB model of Galaxy S24 Ultra costs approximately Rs 1,37,000 in the US which is lower than the price of the 512GB trim in India.

Canada

In Canada, the Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at $1,799 (approx Rs 1,10,000) while the Galaxy S24+ comes in at $1,399 (approx Rs 86,200) and the base Galaxy S24’s 256GB model comes at $1,179 (approx Rs 72,600). We compared the 256GB model of Galaxy S24 as the 128GB trim is not being made available by Samsung in India as of now.

That’s a price difference of around Rs 20,000 for the Ultra, Rs 14,800 for Plus and Rs 8,000 for the base model.

China

The Galaxy S24 begins at CNY 5,999 (approx Rs 70,000) for the 256GB model, CNY 7,499 (approx Rs 87,500) for the Galaxy S24+ and CNY 10,199 (approx Rs 1,19,000) for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. That shows a price difference of approximately Rs 10,000 for the base S24, Rs 13,000 for the S24+ and Rs 11,000 for the S24 Ultra.

Indonesia

In Indonesia, the Galaxy S24 starts at RP 13,999,000 (approx Rs 74,400), while the Galaxy S24+ comes in at RP 16,999,000 (approx Rs 90,000) and the S24 Ultra comes at RP 21,999,000 (approx Rs 1,17,000). Compared to the India price of the three models, the S24 is Rs 5,400 cheaper in Indonesia while the Galaxy S24+ and the Galaxy S24 Ultra are cheaper by approximately Rs 10,000 and Rs 13,000, respectively.

Singapore

Singapore is the last country in our list of top 5 where you can get the Galaxy S24 series the cheapest. While the price of the Galaxy S24 remains almost identical in Singapore and India, the Galaxy S24+ begins at $1,528 (approx Rs 94,600) which means it is around Rs 4,400 cheaper in Singapore. The Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at $1,928 (approx Rs 1,19,000) which makes it around Rs 11,000 cheaper in the country when compared to India price.

These are the top 5 countries selling the Galaxy S24 series the cheapest, and definitely much cheaper than the Indian prices of the devices. If there’s any way you can get the devices from these regions, we recommend saving some money.