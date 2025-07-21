Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Launched in India: Details to Know

Samsung announced the Galaxy F36 5G in India recently with the same specifications as the Galaxy M36 5G. However, the F36 5G comes in a different set of shades compared to the Galaxy M36 5G. Here are all the details to know about the newly launched device from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G: Price, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G comes in Coral Red, Luxe Violet and Onxy Black colours. It is priced at Rs 17,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 18,999 for the top-end 8GB + 128GB model. The device will go on sale from July 29, 12 PM IST, on Flipkart as well as the Samsung India online store. Launch offers include an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on all bank cards and a coupon discount of Rs 500, effectively bringing down the starting price to Rs 15,999.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy F36 5G sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an Infinity-U notch, Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, 1000 nits brightness, and 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. It is powered by the Exynos 1380 Chipset under the hood. It packs a 5000mAh battery with 25W Fast charging support.

It gets up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. In terms of optics, there are triple cameras on the back, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash and OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP Macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. The phone gets a 13MP f/2.2 snapper on the front for selfies.

The handset has a single speaker and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, GPS, and 5G. The handset also gets a USB-C port charging. It runs on Android 15-based One UI 7.0 and will receive 6 years of OS upgrades along with 6 years of security patches.