Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8 Watch Update for Galaxy Watch Ultra

Samsung has begun rolling out One UI 8 Watch Update for Galaxy Watch Ultra which brings a new set of tools for power users and sport enthusiasts. These features were unveiled alongside the Galaxy Watch 8 series earlier this month. Here’s everything to know about the new update for the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

With the update, Galaxy Watch Ultra users now have access to powerful tools like Running Coach, Vascular Load and Antioxidant Index — all designed to help users build healthier habits through motivational insights.

With One UI 8 Watch update for Galaxy Watch Ultra, the user interface is optimized to deliver essential information at a glance on a smartwatch-sized screen. Multi-Info Tiles pull everything from health metrics to weather into a customizable view, delivering the information users need, exactly when they need it. Now Bar ensures that whatever users are working on is always accessible.

Meanwwhile, earlier this month, Samsung debuted the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025 in a new Titanium Blue finish. However, it doesn’t bring a lot of upgrades over last year’s Ultra watch. Apart from the higher 64GB of storage and the latest software version, the rest of the watch is identical to the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2024. The company adds that the Galaxy Watch Ultra in Titanium Blue will soon be globally launched.

As for the Galaxy Watch 8 series, it consists of the regular Watch 8 as well as the Watch 8 Classic. Made of stainless steel and available in a single 46mm model, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic sports a 1.34″ Super AMOLED Display (438×438) with a 327 ppi and 3000 nits of brightness. It also has a Sapphire Glass covering. It weighs 63.5 grams and packs a 445mAh battery. There’s 2GB RAM, 64GB storage, and the Exynos W1000 chipset. The Classic model also runs on One UI 8.0 Watch.