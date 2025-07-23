Realme Narzo 80 Lite Launched in India: Specs, Price, Availability

Realme Narzo 80 Lite is the brand’s latest entry-level 4G offering in the smartphone market and is essentially a rebranded Realme C71. The device packs a Unisoc chipset under the hood, with its USP being the huge 6300mAh battery. Aside from that, here’s everything the new Realme device has to offer.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite: Price, Availability

The Narzo 80 Lite will be available via a limited-time flash sale on July 28, followed by its first open sale on July 31, exclusively on Amazon and Realme’s website, priced at Rs 7,299 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs 8,299 for the 6GB + 128GB trim. One can avail a voucher discount of Rs 700 on Amazon or a voucher of Rs 500 plus Rs 200 Bank offer. It can be bought in Obsidian Black and Beach Gold shades.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite: Specifications

The Realme Narzo 80 Lite sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, 83.5% NTSC coverage, 260 ppi, and 563 nits of brightness. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC5.1 storage that is expandable through a hybrid slot.

On the rear, the Realme device features a 13-megapixel f/2.2 camera unit at the back. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone boasts a 5-megapixel f/2.2 camera.

Connectivity options on the Realme Narzo 80 Lite include Beidou, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Wi-Fi 5, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. The Realme C71 has an Armorshell build and is claimed to have passed the Military Standard Shockproof test. The device is also IP54 rated.

Realme has packed a 6,300mAh battery in the device with 15W Fast charging support and 6W reverse wired charging as well. It has a single speaker at the bottom, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and runs on Android 15-based Realme UI.