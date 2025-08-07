Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Launched: Everything to Know

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G has been announced globally with a super AMOLED display along with an Exynos chip. The device comes with a triple camera setup on the back along with a 5000mAh battery as well. Here are all the details of the newly announced Galaxy A-series smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G: Price

The Galaxy A17 5G is priced at EUR 239 (approx Rs 24,000) for the 4GB + 128GB version in Europe. It is also expected to be offered in other configurations with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage when it launches in other markets. It comes in Black, Gray, and Blue shades.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy A17 5G has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. An octa-core Exynos 1330 SoC powers the phone. It comes with a built-in storage of 128GB, which can be expanded to 1TB with a microSD card. There’s support for 4GB of RAM.

The phone comes with One UI 7.0 pre-loaded, which is based on Android 15. The device is set to receive six years of Android OS updates along with 6 years of security patches as well.

The triple camera setup on the back comprises of a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with 10x magnification, a 5-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 camera with a macro sensor. The front camera has a 13-megapixel sensor.

The A17 5G includes a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging. It further gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options on the device includes Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. The handset is also IP54 rated as well.