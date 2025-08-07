Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 Key Specifications, Price Range Revealed Ahead of Next Week’s Launch

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 key specifications have been revealed by the homegrown smartphone maker along with a hint for the device’s price point also. The device is set to be a budget offering with a completely new design that is unlike anything we have seen from Lava before.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 key specifications were shared by the brand’s official X account, suggesting that the device will be coming with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate along with a 50MP Sony camera sensor on the back. A post by tipster Yogesh Brar reveals that the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor and runs on a clean Android 15 operating system.

While RAM and storage weren’t revealed, the device is supposed to pack a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. As for the design, the company revealed that the device will have the slimmest body, at 7.55mm thickness, under the Rs 15,000 segment which confirms the handset’s price point as well.

It will be available in Feather White and Midnight Black colour options. There will be an edge-to-edge strip on the back which will be housing the camera sensors, looking a lot like the Google Nexus 6P that debuted nearly a decade ago. The device will also be IP64 rated for protection against dust and water.

The Blaze AMOLED 2 will be launching in India next week, on August 11, when we’ll know more about its pricing and detailed specifications.

Meanwhile, the company launched the Probuds N21 neckband earlier this week in India. Designed with a lightweight silicone build, the Probuds N21 is equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers to deliver punchy sound. One of the standout features is its Dash Switch magnetic controls, allowing users to play or pause music just by snapping the earbuds together or even answer and end calls. The neckband boasts up to 40 hours of playback on a full charge, and supports fast charging—offering 12 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging via USB Type-C.