Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

India’s central and state government has harnessed this power of technology to make this fight against COVID-19 stronger. They have launched various application for. Mobile platforms that cater to the different needs related to the pandemic.

Advertisement

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc all over the world. Countries are on lockdown and their governments are trying to stay afloat. In India State and Central Government are doing everything from a nationwide lockdown to the testing of plausible vaccines. In these times of unprecedented crisis, technology is our friend. Government of India and Various State governments have harnessed this power of technology to make this fight against COVID-19 stronger. They have launched various application for. Mobile platforms that cater to the different needs related to the pandemic. The apps area great way to spread awareness and gain relevant data because of the omnipresence of Smartphones. Here are the Top 5 Apps to get updates about coronavirus directly from the government.

Aarogya Setu

Advertisement

Free: IOS and Android

An app by the GOI that lets you know if you have been in the vicinity of someone who was infected by the virus. The app uses location data to identify if you live in a location with high infection risk. It then also uses Bluetooth to verify if you have been within six feet of someone infected. The UI is simple with everything right on the screen. The app has other information regarding the Coronavirus such as a self-diagnosis, helpline numbers etc.

COVA Punjab

Free: IOS and Android

The app launched by the Government of Punjab for its people. The has features like a live Coronavirus case counter, preventive measures, Travel Instructions, Information on Corona hospital and the symptoms that the virus triggers for a self-diagnosis. The app also gets updates and information from relevant authorities making it easier to stay up to date. The ap now also supports grocery and essential goods delivery. The UI is simple with your pull-out menu on the side and a map on the front page with the live counter.

Test Yourself Goa

Free: Android

Launched in the state of Goa, Test Yourself Goa was developed in partnership with US-based healthcare data analytics company, Innovaccer. This app was the first digital self-assessment test in India. The app works by using a series of six questions related to the symptoms of the Coronavirus and your travel history. The app then determines if you have the symptoms or not. The app does not claim on giving medical advice but, will give you all the necessary contact information (call center, transport for isolation ward) and a list of nearby doctors. The UI is simple with the main page displaying the “Begin Survey” tab followed by the questions.

COVID 19 Feedback

Free: Android

Developed by the Central government to tackle the pandemic. The is designed to capture feedback on any treatment undergone by individuals. The data collected will be used for better treatment plans and formulate new techniques of better treating the infected.

COVID-19 Quarantine Monitor

Free: Android

The app was designed by the Tamil Nadu government in order to verify if people were following the quarantine guidelines. the government claims that both users and the state government can monitor the live location of citizens who are under home quarantine. The idea behind is to ensure that people especially those who are diagnosed with the disease are maintaining social distance. The app then also provides relevant information regarding the virus.