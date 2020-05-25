Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Here is the list of top 5 alternatives of the Realme Smart TV 32-inch model.

Advertisement

Realme has today announced the launch of its first Smart TV in India. Dubbed as Realme Smart TV, the Smart TV comes with a price tag Rs 12,999 for the 32-inch model and Rs 21,999 for the Full HD model.

Although the 43-inch model caters to the mid-range segment, it is the 32-inch model that will face the heat of the competition. There are a host of Smart TVs available in this price range from known brands like Xiaomi, Kodak, Vu and more. So, if you are planning to buy the latest Realme Smart TV 32-inch, you can also consider these Smart TVs in this list.

But, before we start presenting you with the alternatives, let’s quickly recap the features of Realme Smart TV.

Realme Smart TV 32-inch

The Realme Smart TV 32-inch is loaded with a 32-inch HD display with a screen resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels along with Chroma Boost Picture Engine, 400nits brightness and 178-degree viewing angle. The Smart TV is loaded with a MediaTek quad-core processor with Cortex-A54 CPU. It comes with Mali-470 MP3 GPU along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. In terms of audio, it is loaded with 24W quad-stereo speakers with Dolby Audio.

The Realme Smart TV runs on Android TV. It comes with different streaming platforms in-built including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more. One can download 5,000+ apps from Google Play Store. The Smart TV comes with Google Assistant integration as well. It features Chromecast built-in function. In terms of connectivity options, it supports three HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, SPDIF, DVB-T2 and ethernet ports.

So, without wasting much time, here is the list of top 5 alternatives of the Realme Smart TV 32-inch model.



Vu Premium 32-inch HD Smart TV

Advertisement

The first Smart TV in this list is Vu Premium TV 32-inch Smart TV. The TV comes with a price tag of Rs 11,499 and it is cheaper than the Realme Smart TV. The Smart TV from Vu comes with a similar 32-inch screen with an HD display with 1366 x 768 pixels resolution along with A+ grade panel, 8ms response time and 178-degree view angle. Both the Smart TVs offer a similar display, though the panel used on the Realme Smart TV is not known at the time of writing.

The Smart TVs come with Dolby Audio and DTS Surround Sound that it claims offers immersive surround sound experience. The 32-inch model comes with a 20W speaker. The Realme TV offers you better 24W quad-speakers setup. The Vu Premium TVs run on Android 9.0 Pie and it comes with a host of pre-loaded applications including Google Store, Google Games, Google Movies & certified apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar and YouTube. The series also features in-built Chromecast support. The same features are also present in the Realme Smart TV. Furthermore, it comes with a remote that features 5 hotkeys for licensed apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hotstar and Google Play. For your reference, Realme TV comes with only three hot keys including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube.

Coming to the hardware, the Vu Premium TV is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. On the connectivity front, it supports optical out, RF port, headphone port, two HDMI ports, two USB ports, LAN, Bluetooth and WiFi.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 32

The Realme Smart TV will also compete with Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 32-inch Smart TV. The TV comes with a price tag of Rs 12,499 and it is available for purchase from Amazon, whereas, the Realme Smart TV is priced at Rs 12,999. The Smart TV comes with a host of interesting features. To start with, it is loaded with a 32-inch HD display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The TV is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The Realme Smart TV is also powered by a quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

The Smart TV comes with 20W stereo speakers with DTS HD surround sound that the company claims delivers enhanced audio experience. Realme Smart TV has an upper hand as it offers 24W sound output along with Dolby Audio, which will surely enhance the audio quality. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro runs on official Android TV and the company has also included PatchWall on top of it. The Realme Smart TV also comes with Android TV, but it does not have any custom UI on top of it. It comes with Mi Remote that features a dedicated voice button. The Smart TV comes with multiple ports and it features Bluetooth 4.2 and WiFi connectivity option.



Kodak 32-inch HD Smart TV (32HDXSMART Pro)

The Smart TV from Kodak comes with an aggressive price of Rs 9,499, which is way less than the Rs 12,999 of the Realme Smart TV. The TV comes loaded with a host of interesting features. To start with, it is loaded with a 32-inch HD display with a screen resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels along with a 60Hz refresh rate and A+ Grade panel. That said, the Realme Smart TV and Kodak Smart TV offer you similar resolution, though the former comes with HDR support, while the latter does not have such support.

The Smart TV comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage along with quad-core processor ARM Cortex A7 CPU. The Smart TV comes with 20W sound output with its in-built box speakers and it comes with different sound modes including standard, music, movie, sports and user. Once again, Realme Smart TV takes the lead with 24W speakers with Dolby Audio. The Smart TV runs on Android TV and it comes loaded with some pre-installed apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Youtube, Gmail, Facebook, Hotstar, Easy Share. However, the Realme Smart TV is Android TV-certified, meaning that you get the official version of Android, while Kodak Smart TV does not have an official verison of Android. On the connectivity front, it supports 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, SPDIF, WiFi, Bluetooth and more.







Shinco 32-inch HD Smart TV (SO328AS)

The Shinco Smart TV comes with a price tag of Rs 8,999 and it is yet another affordable alternative of Realme Smart TV. The Smart TV comes with an A+ Grade Panel with 1366X768 screen resolution with 16.7 million colours. The TV has HRDP Technology that offers an ideal image quality. Once again, you are getting a similar resolution at a cheaper price point. The Realme Smart TV is priced at Rs 12,999.

The TV has 1 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage, 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB Ports to connect a set-top box, hard drives, and other USB devices. It is powered by a Quad-Core Processor, while the Realme Smart TV is powered by a MediaTek quad-core processor, which it claims is present in high-end Smart TV. The 80CM (32) has 20W Surround Sound output, 5 sound modes, and a 3.5MM Jack to connect high-end soundbars and speakers. The Realme Smart TV comes with better sound output.

The Smart TV runs on a new Uniwall UI, which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. The latest user interface is powered by Cloud TV Certified AOSP and comes equipped with official apps like Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun NXT, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Alt Balaji, Movie Box, Bloomberg Quint, The Quint, HomeVeda and much more that gives you access to 15,00,000+ hours of content and unlimited News channel access without any subscription. The Realme Smart TV offers official Android TV and it comes with other added features like built-in Chromecast support, Google Assistant, better display with HDR support and more.

Thomson B9 Pro 32-inch HD Smart TV

The Thomson B9 Pro 32-inch HD Smart TV comes with a price tag of Rs 9,999, making it another cheaper alternative of Realme Smart TV. The latest Smart TV from Thomson comes with a 32-inch HD display with a screen resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels with A+ grade panel that offers 450 nits brightness. The Smart TV from Thomson offers better brightness as compared to the 400nits brightness present in the Realme Smart TV. It also has the Wide Color Enhancer Plus feature that enhances the quality of the visuals, while the Realme Smart T.

The Smart TV comes with 20W output speakers and it has 5 different sound modes. The Realme Smart TV offers you 24W speakers with Dolby Audio, which is superior to the one present in Thomson Smart TV. It comes with My Wall Interface that allows users to access new content including movies, sports, music and more. The Realme Smart TV runs on Android TV. It comes with different streaming platforms in-built including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more. It also comes with a Screen mirroring option that uses Miracast to stream phon’s content on the Smart TV. Realme Smart TV has in-built Chromecast support for the same function, which in our opinion works better than Miracast. On the connectivity front, it supports 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, RJ45 port, WiFi, Bluetooth and more.