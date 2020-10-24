Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

With Air Purifiers becoming a necessity these days, here we list out the best deals at which you can get some of the best Air Purifiers at a reasonable price.

Air purifiers have become a necessity these days as a result of increasing pollution in the country. Those who are asthmatic or have a similar kind of disease need pure air to breathe. And that is what an air purifier does, as it removes the pollutants from the air and makes it fresh to breathe.

So let's take a look at the top 5 deals for air purifiers currently available at a great price.

Havells Freshia AP-40 80-Watt Air Purifier

The purifier which has an MRP of Rs 25,890 is currently selling for Rs 13,489 on Amazon India.The Havells Freshia AP-40 is Equipped with an advanced HEPA air purifier and can filter P.M. 2.5 up to 0.3-micron particles with a removal efficiency of 99.18 percent. Also, it has a silent mode and health plus lock with easy mobility. The air purifier has 80 Watt Power, Colour Indications which means, Green: Good, Orange: Moderate, Red: Poor. It comes with a 5 Filtration Process.

The Havells Freshia Air Purifier has a Clean Air Delivery Rate of 350 m³/h (755 square feet). It also removes and neutralises all household odours such as cooking smells, pet odours, smoke and so on.

Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower WiFi-Enabled Air Purifier, TP03

With an MRP of Rs 43,900, the purifier is currently selling for Rs 29,900 on Amazon India. The Dyson Pure Cool Link air purifier automatically removes 99.95% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.1 microns. It has Air Multiplier technology that circulates the purified air throughout the room efficiently.

The 360 degree, the vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter removes indoor air pollutants while a second layer of tris-coated activated carbon captures household odours and potentially harmful toxins.

According to Dyson, the Intelligent purification automatically monitors, reacts and purifies, then reports the air quality data to your Dyson link app on your phone, so you can remotely control your environment. It will also notify with notification on the app when the filter needs replacement. The device is also Alexa compatible.

Sharp Air Purifier

This Air Purifier is available for Rs 9,990 on Amazon (original MRP Rs 15,990) and is made by one of the known brands amongst consumers. It has a Coverage of Up to 320 sq ft and Highest CADR of 240 cu.m/hr. It comes with a filter life of upto 2 years and a warranty of 1 Year. It comes with a combination of 3 passive filters which are H14 HEPA Filter, Voluminous Granular Active Carbon filter and a Pre-Filter.

It also has a HAZE mode which is specially made to use when the pollutants level is high. There's a specialized Dust & Odour sensor that senses the dust and odour level in your room.

Blue Star BS-AP490LAN 915 CMH

This Air Purifier by Blue Star has an original MRP of Rs 19,990 but is selling for Rs 12,158 currently.

It comes with a Digital PM2.5 numeric indicator to monitor real-time air purification and real-time indoor odour 3-stage LED indicator. The Microbe Sterilize Technology absorbs and deactivates harmful microorganisms like bacteria, pollen, molds and dust mites that aren't visible to the naked eye. As per Blue Star, it's so efficient that it permanently eliminates 99.7% of microbes from your living spaces.

With SensAir Technology, the purifier uses the Auto Sensor to automatically sense, detect, and continuously monitor and indicate the presence of harmful pollutants inside the closed environment. It Traps fine dust particulate matters up to PM10 and PM2.5 with the HEPA filter.

Philips Air Purifier AC2887

This Air Purifier by Philips which sells for Rs 22,995 is currently available for Rs 15,599 on Amazon India. The Air purifier is engineered with 3 smart pre-settings that you can choose from General, Allergen, and Bacteria & Virus modes. It has a silent mode in which the purifier turns down its fan speed and noise level to allow a comfortable night's sleep.

It comes with Vitashield IPS technology with its aerodynamic design and NanoProtect Filter that has a boosted clean air delivery rate up to 344 m3/hr. It can remove ultra-fine particles as small as 20nm, and reduce harmful gases such as formaldehyde, TVOC and odor. It also Removes up to 99.9% bacteria and identifies particles that are smaller than PM2.5.

The air purifier also comes with an Allergen Mode which has an event-detection algorithm from AeraSense - a professional-grade sensor that can detect daily events such as shaking pillow or a vacuum cleaner passing by.