Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Laser printers are known for their durability and low operational costs

With many working from home now, laser printers could be a viable option to increase productivity, given their low operational costs and faster print speeds.

Laser printers are more durable and can frequently print large volumes of documents, both monochrome and coloured. Laser printers are low-maintenance and smear-free and work well with minute details. Following are few affordable options to consider when shopping for a Laser Printer.

HP LASERJET PRO M126NW (Price: INR 15,999)

Print your documents directly from smartphone.the hp m126nw laserjet pro MFP printer has many other features that make it an ideal, future-ready printer. The laserjet pro printer by HP delivers crisp and clear content with a resolution of 600x600 dots per inch.

Features:

Printer Type - Laserjet;

Functionality - Multi-Function (Print, Scan, Copy),

Scanner Type - Flatbed;

Printer Output - Black & White Only

Pages Per Minute - 20 Pages

Connectivity - Wireless, USB, Ethernet, Hp Eprint App

No automatic duplex

Samsung SI-M2021 Laserjet Printer (Price: INR 5289)



Samsung SL-M2021 laser printer is a user-friendly laser printer, which lets you print with ease. Equipped with 400 MHz processor, which has been coupled with 64 MB memory, the printer is highly capable of delivering super speedy prints of about 2ppm, the branded laser printer essentially caters to the speed need of offices and professional spaces.



Features:

Printer output: Monochrome

Connectivity: USB

Print Speed per Minute: 20ppm

Resolution: 1200 x 1200 DPI

No automatic duplex printing



Brother HL-L2321D Single-Function Monochrome Laser Printer with Auto Duplex Printing (Price: 8499)



The Brother HL-L2321D personal laser printer is a reliable choice for your home or office. This desk-friendly, compact laser printer with an up to 250-sheet capacity tray connects with ease to your computer via the Hi-Speed USB 2.0 interface and prints crisp black and white documents at up to 30ppm. Automatic duplex printing helps save paper.

Features:

Up to 32 pages/minute (Letter size)

Up to 30 pages/minute (A4 size)

Paper Size: A4, Letter, A5, A5 (Long Edge), A6, Executive , Legal, Folio

Single Function

Connectivity: USB

Memory Capacity: 8 MB

Canon imageCLASS MF232w All-in-one Laser Wi-Fi Monochrome Printer (Black) (Price: INR 16,112)



Enhance your productivity with this compact and user-friendly monochrome laser printer which prints up to 23ppm (A4), with the first printout in less than 6 seconds.

With both wired and wireless network capabilities, it facilitates the easy sharing of files and other resources.

Features:

Functionality- All-in-One (Print, Scan, Copy);

Printer Output- Mono (Black)

Connectivity- USB 2.0, Wi-Fi, Canon PRINT Business, Canon Print Service, Google Cloud Print, Apple AirPrint, Mopria; Display panel- 6.9cm BW LCD

Brother HL-L3270CDW (Price: INR 23,990 )

Priced at Rs. 23,990, this colour laser printer is suitable for home and small office consumers with moderate print volume needs. It offers fast, full-colour prints at affordable prices.



Features:

Fast colour print speed up to 24ppm

First page out in less than 14 seconds

2.7” LCD touchscreen

250-sheet default paper tray

Automatic 2-sided printing

Ethernet and wireless networking

Integrated NFC reader and mobile connectivity

Paper Size: A4, Letter, A5, A5(Long Edge), A6, Executive, Legal, Folio, Mexico Legal, India Legal

Single function