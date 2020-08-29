Advertisement

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 29, 2020 12:28 pm

Laser printers are known for their durability and low operational costs

With many working from home now, laser printers could be a viable option to increase productivity, given their low operational costs and faster print speeds.

 

Laser printers are more durable and can frequently print large volumes of documents, both monochrome and coloured. Laser printers are low-maintenance and smear-free and work well with minute details. Following are few affordable options to consider when shopping for a Laser Printer.

 

HP LASERJET PRO M126NW (Price: INR 15,999)

 

Print your documents directly from smartphone.the hp m126nw laserjet pro MFP printer has many other features that make it an ideal, future-ready printer. The laserjet pro printer by HP delivers crisp and clear content with a resolution of 600x600 dots per inch.

 

HP LASERJET PRO M126NW

Features:
Printer Type - Laserjet;
Functionality - Multi-Function (Print, Scan, Copy),
Scanner Type - Flatbed;
Printer Output - Black & White Only
Pages Per Minute - 20 Pages
Connectivity - Wireless, USB, Ethernet, Hp Eprint App
No automatic duplex

 

Samsung SI-M2021 Laserjet Printer (Price: INR 5289)

 

Samsung SI-M2021 Laserjet
Samsung SL-M2021 laser printer is a user-friendly laser printer, which lets you print with ease. Equipped with 400 MHz processor, which has been coupled with 64 MB memory, the printer is highly capable of delivering super speedy prints of about 2ppm, the branded laser printer essentially caters to the speed need of offices and professional spaces.


Features:
Printer output: Monochrome

Connectivity: USB

Print Speed per Minute: 20ppm

Resolution: 1200 x 1200 DPI

No automatic duplex printing


Brother HL-L2321D Single-Function Monochrome Laser Printer with Auto Duplex Printin(Price: 8499)


The Brother HL-L2321D personal laser printer is a reliable choice for your home or office. This desk-friendly, compact laser printer with an up to 250-sheet capacity tray connects with ease to your computer via the Hi-Speed USB 2.0 interface and prints crisp black and white documents at up to 30ppm. Automatic duplex printing helps save paper.

 

Brother HL-L2321D Single-Function Monochrome Laser Printer

Features:

 Up to 32 pages/minute (Letter size)

 Up to 30 pages/minute (A4 size)

 Paper Size: A4, Letter, A5, A5 (Long Edge), A6, Executive , Legal, Folio

 Single Function

 Connectivity: USB

 Memory Capacity: 8 MB

 

Canon imageCLASS MF232w All-in-one Laser Wi-Fi Monochrome Printer (Black) (Price: INR 16,112)

 

Canon imageCLASS MF232W
Enhance your productivity with this compact and user-friendly monochrome laser printer which prints up to 23ppm (A4), with the first printout in less than 6 seconds.

 

With both wired and wireless network capabilities, it facilitates the easy sharing of files and other resources.

 

Features:

Functionality- All-in-One (Print, Scan, Copy);

Printer Output- Mono (Black)

Connectivity- USB 2.0, Wi-Fi, Canon PRINT Business, Canon Print Service, Google Cloud Print, Apple AirPrint, Mopria; Display panel- 6.9cm BW LCD

 

Brother HL-L3270CDW (Price: INR 23,990 )

 

Priced at Rs. 23,990, this colour laser printer is suitable for home and small office consumers with moderate print volume needs. It offers fast, full-colour prints at affordable prices.

 Brother HL-L3270CDW
Features:

Fast colour print speed up to 24ppm
First page out in less than 14 seconds
2.7” LCD touchscreen
250-sheet default paper tray
Automatic 2-sided printing
Ethernet and wireless networking
Integrated NFC reader and mobile connectivity
Paper Size: A4, Letter, A5, A5(Long Edge), A6, Executive, Legal, Folio, Mexico Legal, India Legal
Single function

 

 

