Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Here are some of the best picks in Split ACs that you can go for during this summer season to beat the heat

Advertisement

Summers in India are right around the corner and people of the country know how hot it can get during peak summer season. The temperatures can go as high as 47-degrees and that's when one feels the need for an Air Conditioner more than ever. We are to help you choose a Split AC that fits your needs.

But first, why choose a Split AC over a Window one? The installation of a split air conditioner is highly flexible. The wall on which the AC installation is required may not be the outer wall. It may be a common wall between two rooms. While with a Window AC, it had to be the outer wall where you can install it.

Split air conditioners are more aesthetic looking and there is a wide variety of designs and colours available to suit your requirements. Also, a Window air conditioner makes more noise as compared to split air conditioner as in case of split air conditioner the compressor is installed away from the indoor unit whereas the compressor is right behind the indoor unit in a Window AC.

Advertisement

Now, let's help you choose a Split AC that fits your requirements both price and features wise. We took into consideration some of the ACs that are from known and bigger brands and are also the latest. All the 5 ACs listed below have a 5 Star BEE rating making them an efficient as well as a decent pick within their respective price range.

TCL Elite iECO 1.5 ton 5 Star AI Ultra-Inverter wi-fi enabled Split AC

Price: Rs 33,500

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Features

This Split AC by TCL is filled with features along with good components to help you with better cooling. The AC comes with a 1 year comprehensive warranty along with 10 years TCL care on compressor and has advanced PCB cooling technology that ensures cooling in High ambient temperature upto 60 degree C as per the company.

It comes with a distinctive Variable speed compressor which adjusts power depending on heat load. TCL's AC is also enabled with Wi-Fi and voice control. The Wi-Fi control feature lets the user turn on or switch off their AC even when they’re not around, physically. It can be operated from anywhere across the globe using the TCL Home App and can also take basic commands through Google Assistant.

The TCL Ultra-Inverter Compressor is designed to start with high frequency and runs at maximum RPM to reduce outlet temperature from 27°C to 18°C in 30 Seconds per TCL.

The Titan gold coating provides lotus effect and does not let water droplets to retain on evaporator fins and increases the life of both Evaporator and Condenser, TCL claims.

The AC is also equipped with a Dust Filter, which removes dust, bacteria, and airborne virus from the air, protecting users from the risk of falling ill. On the basis of the feedback provided by customers for this AC, it seems to be a great choice for its price considering it comes equipped with smart features, 5 STAR BEE rating and more.

Pros

Smart connectivity features

Wi-Fi enabled

Dust Filter

Copper coil

Cons

None we could find

Samsung 1.5 Ton Digital Inverter 5 Star AR18TY5QAWK

Price: Rs 41,400

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Features

The AC comes with digital inverter technology which maintains the desired temperature without frequently turning off and on, so there’s less fluctuation. And it uses strong magnets and a Muffler, so it is quieter, lasts much longer and reduces energy consumption.

There is a Fast Cooling mode that operates with the fastest fan speed, before slowing down. So it cools or heats much faster compared to the normal mode and reaches the desired temperature in the shortest time. The HD Filter is effective at capturing dust, airborne contaminants and allergens, such as pollen, mold spores and pet dander. And it’s also washable, so all you need to do is give it a quick rinse in water and then reuse it.

The Good Sleep mode automatically controls and fine-tunes the temperature to create the ideal conditions for each stage of the sleep cycle. There is also a 2-Way Auto Swing function that automatically controls the air flow direction, so it’s quickly and evenly distributed across the room.

It comes with an eco-friendly R32 refrigerant that ejects a very low amount of CFC gas and does not affect the Ozone layer. It consumes 1465 W power and has a cooling capacity of 5217 W. It runs on 220-240V with 50Hz frequency. Furthermore, this 1.5 Ton AC is suitable for 131-150 sq.ft area room size.

Pros

Inverter Technology

HD Filter

Powerful cooling

R32 Refrigerant Gas

Cons

Only 2-Way Auto Swing

Nokia 1.5 Ton 5 Star Triple Inverter Smart AC

Price: Rs 39,999

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Features

The AC comes with an Triple Inverter technology and an efficient compressor enables quiet cooling with fewer vibrations. One can save power by switching the cooling capacity between 1.5 ton and 1 ton with the 4-in-1 adjustable inverter which is also a distinctive feature.

There is an anti-microbial ionizer that releases a stream of ions to remove particles such as dust and allergens, and the 6-in-1 filter removes other impurities, such as bacteria and bad odors. The AC uses R32 eco refrigerant that emits fewer greenhouse gases and requires less refrigerant volume to operate.

The iFeel feature sets the AC to scan the room and target cooling to the area around the individual. The motion sensor then tracks movement in the room to continue directing the cooled, filtered air.

You can use your smartphone as a remote to change modes or adjust settings. You can also link multiple AC units to a single smartphone and set up multiple schedules, so every family member in your house has a unique profile. Google Assistant support is also present. Although Nokia is a new brand to enter this segment in India, it has a strong brand loyalty among the region and the AC already has a good amount of positive reviews online making it a great choice to beat the heat this summer.

Pros

Smart Features

Copper Coil

WiFi support

Motion sensor

Cons

Only 5 Year compressor warranty

Price

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Price: Rs 41,490

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Features

Launched this year at a price of Rs 41,490, this split AC by LG comes with a convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Control with which you can not only save energy by stepping down the cooling capacity from 100% to 80%, 60% or 40%, but even increase the cooling capacity to 110% when faster cooling becomes most important.

The LG DUAL Inverter Air Conditioner comes with an ‘Anti-Virus’ protection layer fitted HD Filter. The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions (AgNPs) that deactivates more than 99% Virus and bacteria in contact. It demobilizes up to 99.76% Virus and up to 99.99% bacteria cleansing as per LG.

The Horizontal and vertical swing on this air conditioner ensures better airflow while giving uniform cooling. This AC has an energy rating of 5 star and is suitable for medium sized rooms.

LG is a known brand that provides good service across the nation. The feedback from the customers on this AC has also been positive that makes it worth considering.

Pros

5-in-1 Cooling Control

Inverter Technology

5 Star Energy rating

Cons

None

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin Cool Inverter Split AC

Price: Rs 39,990

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Features

With intelligent features such as the customized sleep mode, the AC enables enhanced flexibility as it allows users to pre-set temperatures profiles through the night for comfort.

Featuring an intuitive auto-diagnosis feature, the new connected range is equipped to detect issues in advance and alert users. Miraie app also provides one-touch service request. The Miraie app allows users to manage e-warranties and receive notifications about service requests. This connected AC can also be operated via voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Using your existing Google assistant or Alexa devices, you can control your Panasonic air conditioner with just your voice.

The Powerful Mode in this Panasonic Air Conditioner cools your room faster the moment you switch on your air conditioner as per the company. The air-conditioner in dry mode acts as a dehumidifier by removing moisture from the indoor air. Dry Mode function can be used during the rainy days when the moisture level is high. It is equipped with the PM 2.5 Filter to provide dust free, clean air by removing the PM 2.5 particles in the air.

For warranty, you get 1 year on product, 5 years on PCB, and 10 years on compressor. Panasonic is amongst the known companies when it comes to Air Conditioners. Customer feedback on this air conditioner has been positive which makes it worth considering if you are in the market for a new Split AC

Pros

Full of features

R32 Gas refrigerant

Inverter Technology

Dehumidifier

Cons

A bit on the pricier side