Here are the top 1.5 Ton Window ACs that will help you beat the heat

Air Conditioners are a necessity in the Indian region when summers arrive as temperatures can go as high as 47-degrees in some parts of the nation. And an air conditioning unit not only maintains the right level of moisture and temperature, but they also improve air quality. Air conditioners circulate filtered, clean air into a property.

There are various types of ACs such as a Split AC, a Window AC or a centralized one. Window ACs and Split ACs are mostly used in households but the former has some advantages over the latter. Window ACs are usually more energy efficient than Split ones and they are cheaper than Split ACs. So here are some of the top 1.5 Ton Window ACs that you can buy during the Summer season to beat the heat.

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Window AC

This Window AC by LG comes with a Dual Inverter Compressor with Varied Speed Dual Rotary Motor and has a wider rotational frequency which saves more energy along with higher speed cooling range than conventional compressor.

As most of the electronic products are getting smart these days including fans, bulbs, etc, this Window AC comes with Alexa and Google Assistant support so you can turn it ON or control hands-free. This is one of the big pros of this AC and a major reason why you should go for this one.

It comes with a Clean Filter indicator so you know when to clean those dirty filters that hamper the cooling experience. It also has a Smart Diagnosis System so one can conveniently check and troubleshoot air conditioner related problems from their smartphone. The Air Conditioner also has an energy rating of 5 star making it energy efficient. You get a 1 Year Comprehensive warranty as well as 10 Years of warranty on Compressor with Gas Charging. It uses the R32 refrigerant gas.

This Window AC is available on Amazon for a price of Rs 34,500. The price is a bit on the higher side compared to the competition but with inverter technology as well as smart features, one can definitely consider this model.

Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC

This AC by Voltas comes with high ambient cooling, active dehumidifier and multi stage filtration advantage. It has a 100% copper condenser coil making it durable as well as efficient. The active dehumidifier can sense the indoor humidity and control it in the monsoon season.

There is an Eco Mode that optimizes the power consumption and saves on your electricity bills. There are other modes as well including Turbo Cooling and Sleep mode. The two stage filtration advantage removes allergens, odours, dust and other harmful particles. The self-diagnosis features checks for abnormalities and failures and resets the required settings automatically.

It has a 5-star energy rating at a price of Rs 28,000. For warranty, you get 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, and 5 years on compressor. This AC uses R22 refrigerant gas for cooling. However, you don't get smart features which you get with the LG AC which is kind of a con but you get it at less price.

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC

This Window AC by Panasonic comes with multiple operating modes including a powerful mode that cools the room instantly as per the company. The air-conditioner in dry mode acts as a dehumidifier by removing moisture from the indoor air. Dry Mode function can be used during the rainy days when the moisture level is high.

It also has a PM 2.5 filter so you can counter pollution which also helps provides dust free, clean air by removing the PM 2.5 particles in the air. The AC is equipped with Blue Fin Condenser, an extra anti-corrosive coating. This prevents leakage & protects the copper tubing.

With the timer functionality, one can control the Air Conditioner with a click of a button. After the timer ends, the AC will turn off automatically. For warranty, you get 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years on compressor. This AC by Panasonic is priced at Rs 28,200.

One of the cons is the looks of the AC as it still doesn't comes with a modern design. Secondly, you don't get the smart features as well, available with the LG AC.