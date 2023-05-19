Redmi A2 series: Top 5 Alternatives

Redmi today debuted its A2 series smartphones in India with the prices going from as low as Rs 5,999 till Rs 8,499. Both the Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ have a decent set of specifications for their prices but there are always other alternatives available in the market which are worth looking at. To make your work easier, we have compiled a list of top 5 alternatives for the Redmi A2 series. Check it out below.

Realme Narzo N53

Priced at Rs 8,999 (Rs 500 more than Redmi A2+’ cost), the Realme Narzo N53 sports a 6.74-inch IPS LCD display with Full-HD+ resolution, 450 nits peak brightness, 180Hz touch sampling rate and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The notch on the front will house a camera sensor for selfies.

Then, it gets a rear camera setup with a 50 MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. There is an 8MP selfie sensor on the front. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Realme device is powered by the Unisoc T612 SoC under the hood paired with LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. It further gets a USB-C port for charging and support for USB 2.0 data transfer, alongside a 3.5mm audio jack and speaker grille. It runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. Other connectivity options include GPS, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-SIM 4G LTE.

Pros over Redmi A2 series

Better display

Faster charging

Marginally better chipset in terms of power

USB-C port and not micro-USB

Dual-band Wi-Fi

Cons over Redmi A2 series

Runs on Realme UI (only if you prefer stock android over custom Android skins)

Infinix Smart 7 HD

Priced at Rs 5,999, the Infinix Smart 7 HD sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels, and 120Hz touch sampling rate. There is a waterdrop notch at the top for the front camera. The screen offers up to 500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A1 processor.

As for the cameras, there is a square-shaped rear camera module for dual cameras. The Infinix Smart 7 HD has an 8-megapixel primary camera sensor and an AI lens. There is also an LED flash module next to the sensors. The handset has a 5-megapixel front camera sensor.

There is support for storage expansion up to 1TB via a microSD card. The Infinix Smart 7 packs a 5000mAh battery. Finally, the Infinix Smart 7 HD has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and offers support for AI face unlock.

Pros over Redmi A2 series

Fingerprint sensor at the same price as Redmi A2 base variant

More storage at same price

Cons over Redmi A2 series

Inferior processor

Android 12 OS

Lava Yuva 2 Pro

Priced at Rs 7,999, Lava Yuva 2 Pro is also one of the worthy alternatives to the Redmi A2 series. It sports a 6.5-inch LCD panel that offers an HD+ resolution, 269 ppi pixel density, and a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Lava device features the Helio G37 chipset and 4GB of RAM. There’s 64 GB built-in storage and the phone runs on Android 12 OS with support for anonymous call recording.

For optics, you get a 13-megapixel main camera, which is accompanied by a pair of VGA cameras. You also get a 5MP selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging via the USB-C port.

Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS. There’s also a side-facing fingerprint scanner, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Pros over Redmi A2 series

Fingerprint scanner available at lesser price

More storage at lesser price than Redmi A2+

USB-C port

Slightly better chipset

Cons over Redmi A2 series

Android 12

Infinix Hot 20 Play

One of the best alternatives to the Redmi A2 series is the Infinix Hot 20 Play. Priced at Rs 8,999, it sports a huge 6.82-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device runs on Android 12 OS with Infinix’s XOS UI on top. It is powered by the Helio G37 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage with expansion support.

At the back, there’s a 13-megapixel main camera, an AI lens, and an LED flash. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The rear shell also features a fingerprint scanner. The handset also supports face unlock.

The Infinix device sports dual speakers and a 3.5mm audio jack. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging. It offers connectivity features like dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Pros over Redmi A2 series

Better display

USB-C port

Faster charging

Bigger battery

Dual speakers

Slightly better chipset

Cons over Redmi A2 series

Android 12 OS and not 13

Dual-band Wi-Fi

Moto G13

Priced at Rs 9,499 (1000 bucks more than Redmi A2+), the Moto G13 sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that comes with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The G13 comes with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

It has a 50MP main camera sensor on the back with f/1.8 aperture and 0.64µm pixel size and a 2MP depth shooter alongside a 2MP macro cam. Moto G13 gets an 8MP front-facing camera.

The battery capacity on the Motorola device is 5,000mAh which supports 10W charging. It boots Android 13 out of the box. It further offers stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and is equipped with a headphone jack. Other connectivity options include 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS and a USB-C port.

Pros over Narzo N53

Stereo speakers

NFC support

Much better chipset

Close to Stock Android OS

More storage

Better display

Cons over Narzo N53