Redmi A2 series launched in India: Price, Specs, Offers

Redmi has debuted its latest A2 series in India, comprising of the Redmi A2 and the Redmi A2+. The Redmi A2 series offers a set of specifications with minimal differences. Both of them pack a 5000mAh battery and run on Stock Android 13 Go Edition software. They are both powered by a MediaTek Helio chipset.

Redmi A2 series: Price, Offers, Availability

The Redmi A2 costs Rs 5,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, Rs 6,499 for the 2GB RAM + 64GB storage and Rs 7,499 for the top-end 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The Redmi A2+ on the other hand, is priced at Rs 8,499 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. Both of them are available in Black, Light Green, and Light Blue shades.

Both the handsets will be available for purchase through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Xiaomi’s retail partners starting May 23 at 12pm IST. As for launch offers, Redmi is offering a Rs 500 cashback if you use an ICICI Bank card for purchasing the device. One of the highlights of the launch is that the phones come with two years of warranty. The Redmi A2 series was unveiled globally back in March.

Redmi A2 series: Specifications

The A2 series sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. Further, the display has 20:9 aspect ratio display, and a scratch resistant glass. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, which is coupled with up to 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage. It supports expansion using a microSD card (up to 512GB).

For optics, the A2 series has an AI-backed dual rear camera unit. It has an 8-megapixel primary sensor with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture and a QVGA sensor. For selfies and video chats, the phone features a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with f/2.2 aperture.

The Redmi A2 series packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Redmi A2 and A2+ runs on Android 13 OS (Go Edition) out of the box. Connectivity options include dual-SIM 4G, 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, FM Radio, 3.5mm headphone jack and a micro-USB port for charging. There’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security which is the only differentiating factor between the Redmi A2+ and the Redmi A2.