Realme Buds Air 3S: Top 5 Cheaper Alternatives which are amazing

Realme Buds Air 3S TWS earphones have been launched in India today for Rs 2,499. The earphones feature a semi-in-ear design with silicone ear tips. They come with Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity and can connect to two devices simultaneously. Moreover, Realme Buds Air 3S is equipped with an 11mm triple titanium bass driver. In addition, they come with 30hrs of total playback time, 4-microphones with AI noise cancellation for calls, IPX5 rating, 69ms low latency game mode, Dolby Atmos sound and more.

At this price, the Buds Air 3S faces stiff competition from other brand’s TWS offerings. Talking about its alternatives, there are many options are available in the market. We have compiled some of best alternatives, which are cheaper too, to consider if you planning to buy the new Realme Buds Air 3S.

Realme Techlife Buds T100

Our first pick in the list is Realme Techlife Buds T100 which is priced cheaper than the Buds Air 3S. They retail at Rs 1499 in India. The Techlife Buds T100 comes with a 10mm Dynamic Bass Driver HD Sound and AI ENC Noise Cancellation for Calls. On the other hand, Realme Buds earphones get 11mm Triple Titanium drivers and AI ENC noise cancelling. More drivers are said to offer better sound and more responsive bass. So Realme Bus Air 3S earphones will provide a slightly better audio output. The ENC feature in both earphones will eliminate background noise during a call, allowing the other person to hear more clearly. It basically blocks external noise to help the user have a better experience.

Talking of other features, Techlife Buds T100 come with Google Fast Pair Tech, IPX5 water resistance and 88ms-latency Game Mode. Similarly, the Realme Buds Air 3S also features a Google Fast Pair, IPX5 ratings for water resistance, and 69ms super-low latency gaming. The noticeable difference in both is the low latency mode which is useful for users when gaming. Hence, if you are willing to buy a pair of gaming earbuds, investing in low latency wireless, then Techlife Buds T100 earphones will be the right option for you.

Both TWS come with Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity. Talking of battery, Realme Techlife Buds T100 provides a total of 28 hours of total playback time. The Buds Buds Air 3S are rated a little longer and claimed to last up to 30 hours. So if you are looking at a TWS cheaper than Realme Buds Air 3S, Techlife Buds T100 is our pick.

Pros

Bluetooth 5.3

IPX5 certification

Cons

Average Battery

Truke BTG Alpha

Truke BTG Alpha TWS is our next pick which is priced at Rs 1299. These TWS one can be considered one of the alternatives to the Realme Buds Air 3S if you are not a Realme fan.

The Truke earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.3 technology which is the same as Realme TWS with a Bluetooth range of 10 meters. Design-wise, it features a unique transparent design with 7RBG lighting as well for additional effect. They have a 13mm Speaker Driver in comparison to 11mm bass driver in Realme TWS.

The TWS is also packed with a Dual Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) that eliminates echo, wind, and noise. Although they are equipped with a 40ms low latency for gaming mode which is lesser than Realme Buds, it should be enough for gaming lovers. So if you don’t want to spend more for a TWS, this can be your choice as they are priced half of Realme Buds.

Truke earbuds also have Instant Pairing Technology with Open-to-Pair Technology that improves stability and speeds up connections. In terms of battery life, Tryke TWS offer a better talk time than Realme buds. They offer Playtime of up to 48 hours with Case and 10 hours of Playtime on a single charge. To compare, Realme Buds Air 3S is claimed to deliver 30 hours of usage with the charging case.

Pros

Bluetooth 5.3

IPX5 rated



Cons

Dual Mic ENC

Crossbeats Slide

Crossbeats Slide, a pair of truly wireless earphones are priced at Rs 1,999. If you are looking at a cheaper option than Realme Buds Air 3S, you can go for these earphones.

The Crossbeats Slide TWS earphones feature 10mm Neodymium drivers. They feature AI voice assistant with quad microphones and environmental noise cancelling (ENC). They have IPX4 certification for dust or water resistance as compared to IPX5 in Realme earbuds.

The Crossbeats Slide TWS earphones have Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. In comparison, the Realme earbuds come with Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity. Bluetooth 5.3 is the more latest technology and it offers a more stable and secure version of Bluetooth when compared to Bluetooth 5.1. So the Realme Buds Air 3S can be your option if you can spend more on buying the TWS.

The Crossbeats earphones pack a playback time of up to 30 hours and come with fast charging support. The Realme Buds Air 3S also come with the same battery life of 30 hours. But with dart charging, they offer 5 hours of music playback in just 10 minutes of charge.

The Slide TWS earbuds have multi-function touch control for answering calls, switching tracks or controlling your voice assistants and calling support. The Realme TWS earphones also have touch controls for attending or rejecting calls and Voice Assistant.

The Crossbeats earbuds can be a good choice, and of course, if you do not want to buy the Realme Buds. They offer all the basic features required for truly wireless earphones.

Pros

IPX4 splashproof

Decent battery life

Cons

Bluetooth 5.1

Defy Gravity Pro

Defy Gravity Pro True Wireless Earbuds are priced at Rs 1,399 in India. You get a decent set of features such as Bluetooth version 5.3, 13mm drivers, touch control voice assistance, IPX4 certification, and a comfortable fit for this much money.

Defy’s TWS Earbuds Gravity Pro is designed with 13mm drivers and comes with an ultra-low latency Turbo Mode (up to 50ms) for gamers. Talking of Realme Buds Air 3S, it is equipped with an 11mm triple titanium bass driver and 69ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode. More drivers in Defy earphones will offer better sound and more responsive bass than Realme. Also, the latency mode in Defy is quite good for gaming users at this price point.

Like Realme Buds, they also pack 4 ENC-enabled mics that heavily cut down on background environmental noise. Similarly, like Realme earbuds, the Defy Gravity Pro comes with Bluetooth v5.3 technology for connectivity but they come for a cheaper price tag.

For battery life, the Defy earbuds offer up to 25 hours of playback with the case which is slightly less than Realme offering 30 hours of playback time. The Gravity Pro comes with Defy’s Brisk Charging which provides a runtime of up to 3 hours with a mere 10-minute charge. On the other hand, the Reame earbuds offer 5 hours of music playback in just 10 minutes of charge with dart charging.

The Defy earbuds offer many same features as the Realme earphones. Both feature smart touch controls to control the volume, change music tracks, answer calls, and interact with the voice assistant. Additionally, the earbuds and case of Defy earbuds are IPX4 water and sweat-resistant as well. The Realme device is IPX5 rated for water resistance. So if you are looking at a TWS for around Rs 1500, then Defy Gravity Pro is our pick.

Pros

Priced less

Bluetooth 5.3

Cons

IPX4

Noise Buds Prima 2

Another affordable option is the Noise Buds Prima 2, a pair of truly wireless earphones priced at Rs 1,299. They retail for half the price of the Realme Buds Air 3S but still come with all the necessary features for TWS.

The Noise Buds Prima 2 earbuds feature Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology with a quad mic setup, which is similar to the Realme earbuds. They have 10mm electro-dynamic drivers that reproduce a wide frequency range of 20Hz to 20KHZ.

Also just like Realme Buds, the Buds Prima 2 uses Bluetooth 5.3 and has an operating distance of 10m. They too have an IPX5 rating for water resistance. They also come with Siri and Google Assistant support, It also allows users to control the volume and accept or decline calls by just tapping their earbuds.

For battery, they are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 50 hours. The battery life is higher than the Realme Buds Air 3S, which offers up to 30 hours. Also with the Instacharge technology, users can further enjoy 2 hours of playtime in just 10 minutes of charge with Noise earbuds.

Noise Buds Prima 2 offer similar features as the newly launched Realme Buds. So it will be your personal choice to go with either of them.

Pros

IPX5

Good battery life



Cons

10mm drivers