Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

August 07, 2020

Here are some of the most cost-effective wireless printers for home
With the work from home situation, it is great if you can have a printer at home for your daily printing needs. Wi-Fi Printers are efficient and don't take much space. You can configure it and use it remotely also. Here are some of the best ones:

 

 HP DeskJet 1112 Colour Printer

 

Price: ₹ 1,899

Print all your documents in a snap. With this printer, setting up is extremely easy. It also conserves resources and provides a good number of pages (200+) out of a single cartridge. It can also use different kinds of paper, so you can easily print office-related papers and more. Being an InkJet printer, it will be a bit slower than a Laser printer, however, it's the price is really justifiable.

 

Canon PIXMA MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Colour Printer

 

 

Price: ₹ 2,899.00

Another printer similar to the DeskJet, Canon's PIXMA printer is also extremely easy to use and to set up. It has an auto power on/off feature which conserves your battery life. With its cartridges, one can print up to 300 pages and more. One great feature it has is QuietPrint, which basically enables you to print your documents without the printer causing any unnecessary noise.

 

HP DeskJet 2135 All-in-One

Price: ₹ 6,998.00

Another printer from the HP DeskJet series, this printer can be considered as a higher version of the 1112. This printer comes with Alexa or Google Assistant for Voice features and provides better image quality. With copy and scan capabilities too, these printers are perfect for home, school or work projects. You also get an additional cartridge-free with it.

 

Canon MG2570S Multi-Function

 

 

Price:   5,590.00


This printer is again a higher version of the PIXMA printer. It provides both wireless, as well as wired capabilities. This Canon Inkjet printer is a multifunction device that allows you to scan documents easily with the effective scanning facility. You can also use this device as a copie

Thus, you don't have to invest in three different devices as this printer performs tasks of all three devices.

 

Epson M105 Monochrome Inkjet Printer

  Price:  10,500.00

Epson is providing only Black & White printing in its low-end range. However, it is a high-quality printer that provides you with accurate results. Epson’s pigment ink dries quickly and ensures that your documents are safe from water smudging and text fading. The printer comes with Micro Piezo technology, which offers superior quality printing.


