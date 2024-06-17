Vivo Y58 5G comes with a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with 2408 x 1080 pixels resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and 1024 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. The phone comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
On the camera front, the device has a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.
Vivo Y58 5G runs on Android 14 with FunTouchOS 14 on top and is backed up by a 6,000mAh battery that comes with 44W fast charging. The connectivity features include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port.
|Status
|Rumored
|Memory Variants
|8/128 GB
|Colour Options
|Blue, Green
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.72
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|2408 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|N/A
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
|Phone RAM
|8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|Yes, Dedicated Slot
|OS & UI
|Android 14, FunTouch OS 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 secondary sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|8MP sensor
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|6000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|44W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, GLONASS, NavIC
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
|IP Rating
|IP64