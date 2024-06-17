Vivo Y58 5G comes with a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with 2408 x 1080 pixels resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and 1024 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. The phone comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

On the camera front, the device has a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Vivo Y58 5G runs on Android 14 with FunTouchOS 14 on top and is backed up by a 6,000mAh battery that comes with 44W fast charging. The connectivity features include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port.