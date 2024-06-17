  1. Home
Vivo Y58 5G

Vivo Y58 5G
Vivo Y58 5G
Brand: Vivo
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • RAM (GB) 8
  • Storage (GB) 128
  • Display 6.72-inch, 2408 x 1080 pixels
  • Front Camera 8MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 2MP
  • Battery 6000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

Vivo Y58 comes with a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with 2408 x 1080 pixels resolution, 120 refresh rate and 1024 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. The phone comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x and 128GB of 2.2 storage.

On the camera front, the device has a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Vivo Y58 5G runs on 14 with FunTouchOS 14 on top and is backed up by a 6,000mAh battery that comes with 44W fast charging. The connectivity features include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, 5.1, GPS/ GLONASS, and a USB port.

Vivo Y58 5G Specs

Vivo Y58 5G Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 8/128 GB
Colour Options Blue, Green

Vivo Y58 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Vivo Y58 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.72
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 2408 x 1080 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate N/A

Vivo Y58 5G Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Phone RAM 8 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Vivo Y58 5G Software

OS & UI Android 14, FunTouch OS 14

Vivo Y58 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 secondary sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 8MP sensor

Vivo Y58 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 6000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 44W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Vivo Y58 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.1
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, GLONASS, NavIC

Vivo Y58 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
IP Rating IP64

