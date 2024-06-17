Vivo Y58 5G: India Launch Details

Vivo has announced the launch of a new Y-series smartphone in India, dubbed Y58 5G. Launching on June 20, the Y58 5G is expected to sport a huge battery along with a Snapdragon Processor under the hood. The device’s launch details have now been confirmed by Vivo India and here’s what we know.

Vivo Y58 5G: Launch Date, Specs

Vivo Y58 5G will launch in India on June 20. The device can be seen having a circular rear camera module housing two sensors, an LED flash light and the Aura light as well. It gets a flat frame with all the buttons on the right spine. The device will be available in Blue and Green colours.

As for the specs, the leaked information suggests it will sport a 6.72-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 1,024 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the handset could be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that could support expansion up to 1TB. It is said to offer up to 8GB of Virtual RAM support as well.

For optics, it may get a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel shooter on the back and an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. It is expected to come with an IP64-rated body for dust and water resistance. It may also feature dual speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. Finally, the device may pack a 6000mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

We’ll update the pricing and official specs of the smartphone once it launches on the mentioned date. As per the leaked specifications, we expect Vivo to price the device above Rs 20,000, taking its past pricing trends into consideration.