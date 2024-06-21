Infinix Note 40 5G Vs Vivo Y58 5G: Which One Should You Buy?

Infinix has announced the launch of the Infinix Note 40 5G in India, as the country’s first smartphone to have a 120 Hz AMOLED Display with Wireless Charging. The handset has been launched at a price point quite close to the Vivo Y58 5G which debuted in the country on June 20. Here’s a comparison between the two on the basis of their respective on-paper specs to help you decide as to which one of them should be your next smartphone.

Display

The Vivo Y58 5G features a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with 2408 x 1080 pixels resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and 1024 nits peak brightness.

The Infinix Note 40 5G Infinix Note 40 Pro sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2436 pixels) 3D curved AMOLED Display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The display supports 2160Hz PWM dimming and has Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

As far as on-paper specs of the display are concerned, the Note 40 5G takes the win due to its AMOLED panel that’ll reproduce much more vivid colours with better contrast. It is not only brighter than Vivo Y58 5G’s display but is also better protected with a Gorilla Glass.

Performance & Software

The Vivo Y58 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. The phone comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 1TB. On the other hand, Infinix’s device has a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Chipset under the hood, coupled with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage that also supports expansion up to 1TB. While both the processors should perform ideally in day-to-day use, the Dimensity 7020 is slightly better if we compare their respective specs.

Aside from that, both of them run on Android 14-based skins. However, the user interface choice and the preferred features would depend on each user’s choice. In addition, Infinix Note 40 5G also provides you with double the storage than that of Vivo’s device, which is another added benefit.

Cameras & Battery

There’s a triple rear camera setup on the Infinix Note 40 5G, including a 108MP f/1.75 main sensor with OIS, 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor and a tertiary 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. There’s a 32MP f/2.2 front-facing sensor for selfies and video chats. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

On the other hand, Vivo Y58 5G has a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main shooter and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera with an f/2.4 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.05 aperture. It is backed up by a 6000mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

While the Infinix Note 40 5G wins it in the camera department with a better primary camera sensor and an additional sensor, the Vivo Y58 5G gets you a much bigger battery with faster charging as well. However, lack of wireless charging support could be a deal breaker for some who find it convenient but in our opinion, Vivo Y58 5G would be a better choice in case you want a long-lasting smartphone on days with heavy use.

Verdict

The Infinix Note 40 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB model while the Vivo Y58 5G comes at Rs 19,499 for the single 8GB + 128GB model. The Note 40 5G is a more value-for-money offering going by its specifications when compared to those of Vivo’s Y-series smartphone. However, the Vivo Y58 5G can be considered solely for its huge 6000mAh battery which could be a deciding factor for many.