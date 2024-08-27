The Vivo T3 Pro 5G gets a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate and 4500 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
It is backed by a dual rear camera system, including a 50MP f/1.79 Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 sensor. On the front, it gets a 16MP f/2.45 selfie sensor.
It packs a 5500mAh battery with 80W Fast charging support. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics. For audio, it has a stereo speaker setup. The device will run on FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, 5G and a USB-C port for charging
|Status
|Launched
|Launch Date
|27 August, 2024
|Price (₹)
|24,999
|Memory Variants
|8/128 GB, 8/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Sandstone Orange, Emerald Green
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Glass
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.78
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2392 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|300 Hz
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|387
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
|Phone RAM
|8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB, 256 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Android 14, FunTouch OS 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP Sony IMX882 f/1.79 primary sensor, OIS + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|16MP, f/2.4 aperture
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5500
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|80W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.4
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
|IP Rating
|IP54