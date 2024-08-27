  1. Home
Vivo T3 Pro 5G

₹24,999.00
Brand: Vivo
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
  • RAM (GB) 8
  • Storage (GB) 128, 256
  • Display 6.78-inch, 1080 x 2392 pixels
  • Front Camera 16MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 8MP
  • Battery 5500mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G gets a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate and 4500 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

It is backed by a dual rear camera system, including a 50MP f/1.79 Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 sensor. On the front, it gets a 16MP f/2.45 selfie sensor.

It packs a 5500mAh battery with 80W Fast charging support. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics. For audio, it has a stereo speaker setup. The device will run on FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, 5G and a USB-C port for charging

Vivo T3 Pro 5G Specs

Vivo T3 Pro 5G Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 27 August, 2024
Price (₹) 24,999
Memory Variants 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB
Colour Options Sandstone Orange, Emerald Green

Vivo T3 Pro 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Glass

Vivo T3 Pro 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.78
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2392 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 300 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 387

Vivo T3 Pro 5G Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Phone RAM 8 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot N/A

Vivo T3 Pro 5G Software

OS & UI Android 14, FunTouch OS 14

Vivo T3 Pro 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP Sony IMX882 f/1.79 primary sensor, OIS + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 16MP, f/2.4 aperture

Vivo T3 Pro 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5500
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 80W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Vivo T3 Pro 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.4
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Vivo T3 Pro 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
IP Rating IP54

