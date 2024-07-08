The Vivo Y28e 5G comes with a 6.56-inch LCD HD+ display with a 1612 x 720 Pixel resolution and 840 nits peak brightness. Furthermore, the display has a 90Hz Refresh Rate and 83% NTSC colour gamut along with 269 ppi.
The handset packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ Chipset under the hood. The phone runs FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14. You get up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage that is expandable up to 1TB using a hybrid microSD card.
There is a dual camera setup on the back of the device. This includes a 13MP primary camera with f/1.8 Aperture and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, this one has an 5MP selfie camera.
The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 15W Fast charging support. The phone comes with connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.4, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo and USB Type-C. It is also IP64 rated.
|Status
|Launched
|Launch Date
|08 July, 2024
|Price (₹)
|10,999
|Memory Variants
|4/64 GB, 4/128 GB
|Colour Options
|Vintage Red, Breeze Green
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.56
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|1612 x 720 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|90 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|269
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
|Phone RAM
|4 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|64 GB, 128 GB
|Storage Type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory Card Slot
|Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)
|OS & UI
|FunTouch OS 14, Android 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|13MP primary camera, LED flash + 2MP depth sensor, f/2.4 aperture
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|5MP
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|15W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (Hybrid)
|Bluetooth
|v5.4
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
|IP Rating
|IP64