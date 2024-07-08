The Vivo Y28e 5G comes with a 6.56-inch LCD HD+ display with a 1612 x 720 Pixel resolution and 840 nits peak brightness. Furthermore, the display has a 90Hz Refresh Rate and 83% NTSC colour gamut along with 269 ppi.

The handset packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ Chipset under the hood. The phone runs FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14. You get up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage that is expandable up to 1TB using a hybrid microSD card.

There is a dual camera setup on the back of the device. This includes a 13MP primary camera with f/1.8 Aperture and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, this one has an 5MP selfie camera.

The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 15W Fast charging support. The phone comes with connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.4, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo and USB Type-C. It is also IP64 rated.