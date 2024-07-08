  1. Home
Vivo Y28e 5G

Vivo Y28e 5G
Vivo Y28e 5G
₹10,999.00
Brand: Vivo
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
  • RAM (GB) 4
  • Storage (GB) 64, 128
  • Display 6.56-inch, 1612 x 720 pixels
  • Front Camera 5MP
  • Primary Camera 13MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Vivo Y28e comes with a 6.56-inch LCD display with a 1612 x 720 resolution and 840 nits peak brightness. Furthermore, the display has a 90Hz and 83% NTSC colour gamut along with 269 ppi.

The handset packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ under the hood. The phone runs FunTouch OS 14 based on 14. You get up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage that is expandable up to 1TB using a hybrid card.

There is a dual camera setup on the back of the device. This includes a 13MP primary camera with f/1.8 and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, this one has an 5MP selfie camera.

The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 15W support. The phone comes with connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz, 5GHz), v5.4, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo and Type-C. It is also IP64 rated.

Vivo Y28e 5G Specs

Vivo Y28e 5G Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 08 July, 2024
Price (₹) 10,999
Memory Variants 4/64 GB, 4/128 GB
Colour Options Vintage Red, Breeze Green

Vivo Y28e 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Vivo Y28e 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.56
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 1612 x 720 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 90 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 269

Vivo Y28e 5G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
Phone RAM 4 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 64 GB, 128 GB
Storage Type eMMC 5.1
Memory Card Slot Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)

Vivo Y28e 5G Software

OS & UI FunTouch OS 14, Android 14

Vivo Y28e 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 13MP primary camera, LED flash + 2MP depth sensor, f/2.4 aperture
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 5MP

Vivo Y28e 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 15W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Vivo Y28e 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (Hybrid)
Bluetooth v5.4
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Vivo Y28e 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
IP Rating IP64

