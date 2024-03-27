The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro also has an 8.03-inch inner display with a Resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is a Samsung E7 panel that can reach up to 4,500 nits of local peak brightness. The cover display is 6.53-inch in size with a resolution of 1172 x 2748 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, supporting the same 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The panels support Dolby Vision and HDR10+.
Under the hood, X Fold 3 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. For optics, it gets a 50MP ultra-sensing primary sensor with an f/1.68 lens paired with OIS, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle lens and a 64MP Zeiss 3x telephoto camera with an f/2.57 aperture, all paired with the Vivo V3 Imaging chip. For selfies, there’s a 32MP f/2.4 sensor both on the external and the internal screen as well.
It is backed up by a 5700mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging and 50W wireless fast charging. For biometrics, it gets 3D ultrasonic dual-screen fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the handset include Dual 5G, Bluetooth v5.4, Wi-Fi 7, Dual-SIM 5G, GPS, IR Blaster, NFC and a USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port. The handset is also IPX8 rated for water resistance and has stereo speakers.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|16/512 GB, 16/ 1 TB
|Colour Options
|Black, White
|Front Protection Glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Device Back
|Vegan Leather
|Screen Size (Inches)
|8.03-inch main, 6.53-inch cover
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|2480 x 2200 pixels (main) , 1172 x 2748 pixels (cover)
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|Phone RAM
|16 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR5x
|Storage Capacity
|512 GB, 1 TB
|Storage Type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Android 14, OriginOS 4
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.75 primary wide sensor, OIS + 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide-angle sensor + 64MP f/2.57 Zeiss telephoto sensor, 3x optical zoom
|Front Camera Module
|Dual
|Front Camera Specs
|32MP f/2.4 cover + 32MP f/2.4 main
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5700
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|100W
|Wireless Charging
|Wireless Charging Speed
|50W
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.4
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 7
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Ultrasonic)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|IPX8