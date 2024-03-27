  1. Home
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

Brand: Vivo
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM (GB) 16
  • Storage 512, 1 TB
  • Display 8.03-inch main, 6.53-inch cover
  • Front Camera 32MP cover, 32MP main
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 50MP + 64MP
  • Battery 5700mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro also has an 8.03-inch inner display with a of 2480 x 2200 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is a Samsung E7 panel that can reach up to 4,500 nits of local peak brightness. The cover display is 6.53-inch in size with a resolution of 1172 x 2748 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, supporting the same 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The panels support Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Under the hood, X Fold 3 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x and 1TB 4.0 storage. For optics, it gets a 50MP ultra-sensing primary sensor with an f/1.68 lens paired with OIS, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle lens and a 64MP Zeiss 3x telephoto camera with an f/2.57 aperture, all paired with the Vivo V3 Imaging chip. For selfies, there’s a 32MP f/2.4 sensor both on the external and the internal screen as well.

It is backed up by a 5700mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging and 50W wireless fast charging. For biometrics, it gets 3D ultrasonic dual-screen fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the handset include Dual 5G, v5.4, Wi-Fi 7, 5G, GPS, Blaster, and a USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port. The handset is also IPX8 rated for water resistance and has stereo speakers.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Specs

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 16/512 GB, 16/ 1 TB
Colour Options Black, White

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Device Back Vegan Leather

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 8.03-inch main, 6.53-inch cover
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 2480 x 2200 pixels (main) , 1172 x 2748 pixels (cover)
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Phone RAM 16 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5x
Storage Capacity 512 GB, 1 TB
Storage Type UFS 4.0
Memory Card Slot N/A

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Software

OS & UI Android 14, OriginOS 4

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.75 primary wide sensor, OIS + 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide-angle sensor + 64MP f/2.57 Zeiss telephoto sensor, 3x optical zoom
Front Camera Module Dual
Front Camera Specs 32MP f/2.4 cover + 32MP f/2.4 main

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5700
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 100W
Wireless Charging
Wireless Charging Speed 50W
Reverse Charging

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.4
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Ultrasonic)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
Water & Dust Proof Rating IPX8

