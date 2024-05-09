Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Coming To India In June: Leak

Vivo debuted the X Fold 3 series in China back in March of this year and a report at the time said that out of the two models in the series, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will be making its way to India as well. Now, we have a launch timeframe for Vivo’s first foldable in India, which suggests the X Fold 3 Pro will launch in the country next month.

Tipster Paras Guglani posted on X, suggesting that Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is coming to India in June 2024. While Vivo hasn’t begun teasing the smartphone in the country yet, going by the report, the teasers might start coming in soon within a few weeks. The X Fold 3 Pro will be the brand’s first foldable in India upon its arrival. There’s no exact release date that has been shared for now.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Specifications

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro also has an 8.03-inch inner display with a Resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is a Samsung E7 panel that can reach up to 4,500 nits of local peak brightness. The cover display is 6.53-inch in size with a resolution of 1172 x 2748 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, supporting the same 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The panels support Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Under the hood, X Fold 3 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. For optics, it gets a 50MP ultra-sensing primary sensor with an f/1.68 lens paired with OIS, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle lens and a 64MP Zeiss 3x telephoto camera with an f/2.57 aperture, all paired with the Vivo V3 Imaging chip. For selfies, there’s a 32MP f/2.4 sensor on both the external and the internal screen.

It is backed up by a 5700mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging and 50W wireless fast charging. For biometrics, it gets 3D ultrasonic dual-screen fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the handset include Dual 5G, Bluetooth v5.4, Wi-Fi 7, Dual-SIM 5G, GPS, IR Blaster, NFC and a USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port. The handset is also IPX8-rated for water resistance and has stereo speakers.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Competition, Expected Price Range

The X Fold 3 Pro is all set to compete with the likes of the OnePlus Open and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with the Z Fold 6 also coming later this year. All of these smartphones have a price above the Rs 1 lakh mark in the country and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is expected to follow the same trend. In China, the device has the following variants with prices including:

16GB/512GB – CNY 9,999 (approx Rs 1,17,025)

16GB/1TB – CNY 10,999 (approx Rs 1,28,730)

China prices of the smartphones are usually lower than the pricing of their Indian counterparts and we expect the same to happen with the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. One can expect it to be priced along similar lines as the OnePlus Open or maybe even higher and closer to the Galaxy Z Fold 5. If Vivo does manage to surprise us, the Indian pricing may be kept closer to that of the China variants.