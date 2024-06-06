Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Offers

Vivo has launched the new X Fold 3 Pro foldable smartphone in India. The new Vivo handset has a V3 Imaging chip, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the hood and packs a triple rear camera setup. It is also the thinnest foldable smartphone to ever launch in India. Here’s what all it has to offer.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Price, Availability, Launch Offers

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro has launched in India for Rs 1,59,999 for the sole 16GB + 512GB model. It will be available in a single Celestial Black shade beginning June 13. Pre-booking for the device has already begun on Vivo’s own website, Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo exclusive offline stores and at other offline retail partners such as Croma, Reliance Digital and more. SBI and HDFC bank card users can get an instant discount of Rs 15,000. Users can also get up to Rs 10,000 off with the exchange offer.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Specifications

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro also has an 8.03-inch inner display with a Resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is a Samsung E7 panel that can reach up to 4,500 nits of local peak brightness. The cover display is 6.53-inch in size with a resolution of 1172 x 2748 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, supporting the same 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The panels support Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Under the hood, X Fold 3 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. For optics, it gets a 50MP ultra-sensing primary sensor with an f/1.68 lens paired with OIS, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle lens and a 64MP Zeiss 3x telephoto camera with an f/2.57 aperture, all paired with the Vivo V3 Imaging chip. For selfies, there’s a pair of 32MP f/2.4 sensors, one on the external display and the other on the internal screen.

It is backed up by a 5700mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging, 50W wireless Fast charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. For biometrics, it gets 3D ultrasonic dual-screen fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the handset include Dual 5G, Bluetooth v5.4, Wi-Fi 7, Dual-SIM 5G, GPS, IR Blaster, NFC and a USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port. The handset is also IPX8 rated for water resistance and has stereo speakers. It runs on FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14 with AI features powered by Google’s Gemini Pro AI model.