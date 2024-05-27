Smartphones Launching In June 2024: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, Xiaomi 14 CIVI & More

One of the smartphones that has been confirmed to launch in June 2024 in India is the X Fold 3 Pro by Vivo.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro also has an 8.03-inch inner display with a Resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is a Samsung E7 panel that can reach up to 4,500 nits of local peak brightness. The cover display is 6.53-inch in size with a resolution of 1172 x 2748 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, supporting the same 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The panels support Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Under the hood, X Fold 3 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. For optics, it gets a 50MP ultra-sensing primary sensor with an f/1.68 lens paired with OIS, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle lens and a 64MP Zeiss 3x telephoto camera with an f/2.57 aperture, all paired with the Vivo V3 Imaging chip. For selfies, there’s a 32MP f/2.4 sensor both on the external and the internal screen as well.

It is backed up by a 5700mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging and 50W wireless fast charging. For biometrics, it gets 3D ultrasonic dual-screen fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the handset include Dual 5G, Bluetooth v5.4, Wi-Fi 7, Dual-SIM 5G, GPS, IR Blaster, NFC and a USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port. The handset is also IPX8 rated for water resistance and has stereo speakers.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Launch Date (Confirmed)

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is arriving in India on June 6, 2024.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Price (Expected)

Foldables aren’t the cheapest smartphones by any means and the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will carry forward that trend. While there have been no leaks so far, we expect the device to be priced above Rs 1 lakh in India.