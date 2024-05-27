Smartphones Launching In June 2024: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, Xiaomi 14 CIVI & More

June 2024 promises to be a significant month for the smartphone industry, with considerable anticipation surrounding upcoming launches. Additionally, the tech community is rife with speculations and rumors about other smartphones that have not yet been officially announced. For consumers eager to stay informed, here is an extensive list of smartphones expected to be released in June 2024.
1Vivo X Fold 3 Pro (India Launch)
One of the smartphones that has been confirmed to launch in June 2024 in India is the X Fold 3 Pro by Vivo.
The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro also has an 8.03-inch inner display with a Resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is a Samsung E7 panel that can reach up to 4,500 nits of local peak brightness. The cover display is 6.53-inch in size with a resolution of 1172 x 2748 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, supporting the same 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The panels support Dolby Vision and HDR10+.
Under the hood, X Fold 3 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. For optics, it gets a 50MP ultra-sensing primary sensor with an f/1.68 lens paired with OIS, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle lens and a 64MP Zeiss 3x telephoto camera with an f/2.57 aperture, all paired with the Vivo V3 Imaging chip. For selfies, there’s a 32MP f/2.4 sensor both on the external and the internal screen as well.
It is backed up by a 5700mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging and 50W wireless fast charging. For biometrics, it gets 3D ultrasonic dual-screen fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the handset include Dual 5G, Bluetooth v5.4, Wi-Fi 7, Dual-SIM 5G, GPS, IR Blaster, NFC and a USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port. The handset is also IPX8 rated for water resistance and has stereo speakers.
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Launch Date (Confirmed)
The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is arriving in India on June 6, 2024.
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Price (Expected)
Foldables aren’t the cheapest smartphones by any means and the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will carry forward that trend. While there have been no leaks so far, we expect the device to be priced above Rs 1 lakh in India.
2Xiaomi 14 CIVI (India Launch)
Next up, Xiaomi will bring one of its China-exclusive smartphones to India in June 2024, and it will be the CIVI 4 Pro in the form of a rebranded model dubbed Xiaomi 14 CIVI.
Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro sports a 6.55-inch OLED quad-curved display with a Resolution of 2750 x 1236 pixels. It offers 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 3000 nits peak brightness, 1920Hz High-Frequency PWM Dimming, 12-bit colour, and support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision technologies. It is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
The smartphone draws power from the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAMand up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage capacity. It operates on the Android 14-based HyperOS operating system.
For optics, the Civi 4 Pro has a triple-camera setup on the rear, comprising of a 50MP OIS Omnivision Light Hunter 800 main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) support and f/1.63 aperture. Accompanying it is an 12MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 50MP f/1.98 portrait telephoto Samsung JN1 lens.
On the front, the device sports a pill-shaped cutout housing dual selfie cameras, including primary a 32MP shooter with an f/2.0 Aperture and Autofocus capability. The secondary sensor is also a 32MP one, but is an ultra-wide angle lens with electronic image stabilization (EIS) support and an f/2.4 aperture.
The smartphone is backed by a 4700mAh battery with 67W Fast charging support. For connectivity, you will get Dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging the handset. There’s also an under-display fingerprint sensor, Z-Axis linear vibration motor, IR Blaster and stereo speakers as well.
Xiaomi 14 CIVI Launch Date (Confirmed)
Xiaomi has announced the launch date for the Xiaomi 14 CIVI and its set for June 12, 2024. It will come in Blue, Green, and Black colours.
Xiaomi 14 CIVI Price (Expected)
The Xiaomi CIVI 4 Pro is expected to have a price tag below Rs 40,000 in India. However, nothing has been confirmed by the brand or any leaks.
3OnePlus Nord 4 5G (India Launch)
OnePlus is also rumoured to launch its new Nord series smartphones in India in June 2024, one of which includes the Nord 4 5G. The specifications of the device are expected to be the same as the OnePlus Ace 3V that launched in China a while back.
OnePlus Ace 3V sports a 6.74-inch 120Hz AMOLED Display with a 1.5K resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels, 100% DCI-P3 support, HDR10+ and 2150 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 RAM.
It has a dual rear camera setup which includes a 50-megapixel IMX882 f/1.8 primary shooter and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra wide angle lens. On the front, there is a 16MP f/2.4 camera sensor for selfies.
The device runs on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box. It will receive 3 years of major OS upgrades and 4 years of security patches. The handset is backed by a 5500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. Further, the phone also includes an in-display fingerprint scanner and a stereo speaker setup. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. The device is also IP65 rated.
OnePlus Nord 4 5G Launch Date (Unconfirmed)
As per reports, the Nord 4 5G will arrive in India in June 2024 with no concrete release date finalised as of now.
OnePlus Nord 4 5G Price (Expected)
With the competition in mind, we expect OnePlus to price the Nord 4 5G below Rs 40,000 in India so it could compete well with the Poco F6 5G and the Realme GT 6T.
4OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite (India Launch)
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is expected to tag along the Nord 4 5G launch in India. The device has been spotted on international certification websites such as TDRA, IMDA, and BIS. The device is confirmed to support NFC and pack a 5,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is tipped to sport a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Chipset paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It may feature a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor.
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Launch Date (Unconfirmed)
The Nord CE 4 Lite will debut alongside the Nord 4 5G, but the launch date remains unknown as of yet.
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Price (Expected)
The OnePlus smartphone is expected to have a price tag around Rs 25,000 in India.
5Motorola EDGE 50 Ultra (India Launch)
The Edge 50 Ultra is expected to launch in India next month, as it received the BIS certification a while back.
The Edge 50 Ultra sports a 6.7-inch LTPS pOLED curved display with a Resolution of 1.5K and a Refresh Rate of 144Hz. The display will boast Pantone-validated colours, Gorilla Glass victus protection, 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10+ support, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and 2500 nits peak brightness. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor powers the device, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.
The device gets a triple rear camera setup, including an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.6 main sensor, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor that will double as a macro sensor, and a 64MP f/2.4 telephoto sensor with 3X optical zoom. At the front, it gets a 50MP f/1.9 sensor with auto focus support.
The device will pack a 4500mAh battery with support for 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It also has Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers. The handset is IP68-rated and will receive upgrades until Android 17, which accounts for three years of OS upgrades. Connectivity options on the handset include Bluetooth v5.4, Wi-Fi 7, Dual-SIM 5G, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Launch Date (Unconfirmed)
While there’s no exact release date as of now, the device may arrive in country by next month. This is just a speculation and there have been no leaks or official announcements about the India launch date of the Edge 50 Ultra.
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Price (Expected)
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra price starts at EUR 999 (approx Rs 88,900) in Europe. We expect the India pricing to be cheaper so the device can align well with the competition. Smartphones like Xiaomi 14 and the OnePlus 12 that have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 are priced much cheaper with a tag below Rs 70,000 in the country.
6Motorola Razr 50 Series (Global Launch)
Motorola is expected to introduce the follow-up smartphones to last year’s Razr 40 Series in June 2024 globally, dubbed Razr 50 Series. The duo has been leaked extensively in the past, including its design as well as detailed specifications.
The Razr 50 5G will have a 6.9-inch pOLED panel with a 1080 x 2640 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, SGS Low Blue Light certification, SGS Low Motion Blur certification. There’ll be a 3.63-inch cover display on the flip foldable device. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300x chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.
It could get a 50MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide angle sensor, with a 32MP front-facing sensor. The handset will run on Android 14-based Hello UI and could pack a 4200mAh battery.
As for the Razr 50 Ultra 5G, it will have the same display as the Razr 50 5G but with a higher 165Hz refresh rate. The cover display would a 4-inch pOLED panel. It will also have dual rear cameras, including a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide angle sensor with 32MP front camera. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It will further pack a 4000mAh battery with 45W fast charging and will run on Android 14.
Motorola Razr 50 Series Launch Date (Unconfirmed)
While Motorola hasn’t confirmed the date so far, Razr 50 Series smartphones are expected to launch in June 2024 globally. There’s no word regarding the India launch of the same for now.
Motorola Razr 50 Series Price (Expected)
As per a recent leak, the Razr 50 5G will have a price tag of $699 in the US, which converts to approximately Rs 58,000. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra price is still under the wraps as of yet.