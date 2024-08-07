Vivo V40 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K 2800×1260 Pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, punch-hole cutout, 20:9 aspect ratio, 89.9% screen-to-body ratio, 452 ppi, 4500 nits peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The V40 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chip.

The Vivo handset gets up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. It is equipped with a 5500mAh battery that supports 80W charging. For security, the device features an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device runs on Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14.

At the back, it gets a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary camera sensor with OIS, a 50MP Sony IMX816 f/1.85 Telephoto sensor with 2X Optical and 50X Digital Zoom, and a 50MP Ultra Wide-Angle sensor. On the front also, it gets a 50MP sensor for selfies. The device offers dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB-C port. It gets stereo speakers and is IP68 rated as well.