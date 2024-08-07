  1. Home
  2. Product Finder
  3. Vivo
  4. Vivo V40 Pro 5G

Vivo V40 Pro 5G

Vivo V40 Pro 5G
Vivo V40 Pro 5G
₹49,999.00
Brand: Vivo
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200+
  • RAM (GB) 8, 12
  • Storage (GB) 256, 512
  • Display 6.78-inch, 1260 x 2800 pixels
  • Front Camera 50MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 50MP + 50MP
  • Battery 5500mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

Vivo V40 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K 2800×1260 Pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, punch-hole cutout, 20:9 aspect ratio, 89.9% screen-to-body ratio, 452 ppi, 4500 nits peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The V40 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chip.

The Vivo handset gets up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. It is equipped with a 5500mAh battery that supports 80W charging. For security, the device features an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device runs on Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14.

At the back, it gets a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary camera sensor with OIS, a 50MP Sony IMX816 f/1.85 Telephoto sensor with 2X Optical and 50X Digital Zoom, and a 50MP Ultra Wide-Angle sensor. On the front also, it gets a 50MP sensor for selfies. The device offers dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB-C port. It gets stereo speakers and is IP68 rated as well.

Vivo V40 Pro 5G Specs

Vivo V40 Pro 5G Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 07 August, 2024
Price (₹) 49,999
Memory Variants 8/256 GB, 12/512 GB
Colour Options Ganges Blue, Titanium Grey

Vivo V40 Pro 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Glass

Vivo V40 Pro 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.78
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 2800 x 1260 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 452

Vivo V40 Pro 5G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200+
Phone RAM 8 GB, 12 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5x
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB
Storage Type UFS 3.1
Memory Card Slot N/A

Vivo V40 Pro 5G Software

OS & UI FunTouch OS 14, Android 14

Vivo V40 Pro 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.88 IMX921 primary sensor, OIS + 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor + 50MP f/1.85 IMX816 telephoto sensor, 2x optical zoom
Rear Camera Features Aura Lighting, ZEISS Optics
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 50MP, f/2.0 aperture

Vivo V40 Pro 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5500
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 80W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Vivo V40 Pro 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Vivo V40 Pro 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
IP Rating IP68
RELATED STORIES

More Smartphones from Vivo

Search

Latest News & Updates

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.