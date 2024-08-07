Vivo V40 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K 2800×1260 Pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, punch-hole cutout, 20:9 aspect ratio, 89.9% screen-to-body ratio, 452 ppi, 4500 nits peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The V40 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chip.
The Vivo handset gets up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. It is equipped with a 5500mAh battery that supports 80W charging. For security, the device features an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device runs on Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14.
At the back, it gets a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary camera sensor with OIS, a 50MP Sony IMX816 f/1.85 Telephoto sensor with 2X Optical and 50X Digital Zoom, and a 50MP Ultra Wide-Angle sensor. On the front also, it gets a 50MP sensor for selfies. The device offers dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB-C port. It gets stereo speakers and is IP68 rated as well.
|Status
|Launched
|Launch Date
|07 August, 2024
|Price (₹)
|49,999
|Memory Variants
|8/256 GB, 12/512 GB
|Colour Options
|Ganges Blue, Titanium Grey
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Glass
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.78
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|2800 x 1260 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|452
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200+
|Phone RAM
|8 GB, 12 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR5x
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB, 512 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|FunTouch OS 14, Android 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.88 IMX921 primary sensor, OIS + 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor + 50MP f/1.85 IMX816 telephoto sensor, 2x optical zoom
|Rear Camera Features
|Aura Lighting, ZEISS Optics
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|50MP, f/2.0 aperture
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5500
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|80W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
|IP Rating
|IP68