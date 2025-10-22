Realme GT 8 Pro Announced with 200MP Telephoto Camera, 7000mAh Battery

Realme GT 8 Pro has been announced in China with a huge battery and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset under the hood. The devices comes with replaceable camera module styles, a triple rear camera setup, Android 16 based Realme UI 7, and more. There’s also a Realme GT 8 which has a slightly inferior set of specifications compared to the Pro model. Here’s everything to know about it.

Realme GT 8 Pro: Price, Specifications

Realme GT8 Pro comes in White, Green and Blue shades, and starts at CNY 3,999 (approx Ra 49,200) for the base 12GB + 256GB version.

The Realme GT 8 Pro sports a 6.79-inch 2K Resolution (3136 x 1440 pixels) AMOLED Display with LTPS technology, a 144Hz refresh rate, 508 ppi, 360Hz touch sampling rate, DC dimming, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 10-bit colours, and 7000 nits peak brightness.

The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. The phone runs on Android 16 with Realme UI 7.0 skin on top with support for 4 major OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates.

As for the optics, the GT 8 Pro has triple cameras on the back, including a 50MP f/1.8 primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle Samsung JN5 sensor, and a 200MP f/2.6 Samsung ISOCELL HP5 periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. It has a 32MP f/2.4 sensor on the front.

Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Further, GT 8 Pro packs a 7000mAh battery with 120W Fast charging support and 50W wireless charging. Additionally, it includes an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security, X-axis linear vibration motor, IR blaster, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and VC liquid cooling. The device is also IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated.

Realme GT 8: Price, Specifications

The Realme GT 8 starts at CNY 2,899 (approx Rs 36,000) for the base model. It is available in the same colours as the Pro model.

As for specs, the GT 8 has the same display as the Pro model, but has the last year’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The cameras on the GT 8 are also inferior compared to the Pro model, with a similar 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera and a 50-megapixel f/2.8 telephoto shooter. It also features a 16-megapixel f/2.4 selfie sensor.

It supports slightly slower 100W wired charging and lacks wireless charging support. Rest of the specifications, including an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, 7000mAh battery, IP ratings, and more, remain identical to the Pro model.