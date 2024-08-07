Vivo V40 Series Launched in India: Price, Availability, Specs

Vivo V40 series has been announced in India, consisting of two devices including the Vivo V40 and the Vivo V40 Pro. Both the devices in the Vivo V40 series come with Zeiss optics and are camera-centric devices. While the V40 gets a Snapdragon Processor under the hood, the Pro model has a MediaTek Dimensity chip.

Vivo V40: Price, Availability, Offers

The Vivo V40 is priced at Rs 34,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model, Rs 36,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, and Rs 41,999 for the top-end 12GB + 512GB model. It can be availed in Ganges Blue, Lotus Purple, and Titanium Grey colour options. The device can be purchased via the Vivo online store, Flipkart, and other leading retail stores from August 19th. It is currently available for pre-booking. Buyers can also avail various offers, such as flat 10% instant discount on select bank cards, free 6-month accidental & liquid damage protection, 12-month no-cost EMI, and more.

Vivo V40 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K 2800×1260 Pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, punch-hole cutout, 20:9 aspect ratio, 89.9% screen-to-body ratio, 452 ppi, 4500 nits peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The V40 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip.

The Vivo handset gets up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It is equipped with a 5500mAh battery that supports 80W charging. For security, the device features an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device runs on Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14.

The smartphone has a 50-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera with. The rear camera setup consists of an OIS-assisted 50-megapixel f/1.88 Zeiss primary camera, and a 50-megapixel f/2.0 Zeiss ultra-wide angle lens. The device offers dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB-C port. It gets a stereo speakers and is IP68 rated as well.

Vivo V40 Pro: Price, Availability, Offers

The Vivo V40 Pro is priced at Rs 49,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB model, and Rs 55,999 for the top-end 12GB + 512GB model. It can be availed in Ganges Blue and Titanium Grey colour options. The device can be purchased via the Vivo online store, Flipkart, and other leading retail stores, beginning August 13th. It is currently available for pre-booking. Buyers can also avail various offers, such as flat 10% instant discount on select bank cards, free 6-month accidental & liquid damage protection, 12-month no-cost EMI, and more.

Vivo V40 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K 2800×1260 Pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, punch-hole cutout, 20:9 aspect ratio, 89.9% screen-to-body ratio, 452 ppi, 4500 nits peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The V40 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chip.

The Vivo handset gets up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. It is equipped with a 5500mAh battery that supports 80W charging. For security, the device features an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device runs on Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14.

At the back, it gets a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary camera sensor with OIS, a 50MP Sony IMX816 f/1.85 Telephoto sensor with 2X Optical and 50X Digital Zoom, and a 50MP Ultra Wide-Angle sensor. On the front also, it gets a 50MP sensor for selfies. The device offers dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB-C port. It gets stereo speakers and is IP68 rated as well.