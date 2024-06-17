  1. Home
Vivo V40 5G

Brand: Vivo
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
  • RAM (GB) 8, 12
  • Storage (GB) 256, 512
  • Display 6.78-inch, 1260 x 2800 pixels
  • Front Camera 50MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 50MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

Vivo V40 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K 2800×1260 Pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, punch-hole cutout, 20:9 aspect ratio, 89.9% screen-to-body ratio, 452 ppi, 4500 nits peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The V40 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip.

The Vivo handset gets up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It is equipped with a 5500mAh battery that supports 80W charging, but the charger isn’t provided in the box. For security, the device features an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device runs on Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14.

The smartphone has a 50-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera with. The rear camera setup consists of an OIS-assisted 50-megapixel f/1.88 primary camera, and a 50-megapixel f/2.0 ultra-wide lens. The device offers dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC and a USB-C port. It gets a Mono speaker and is IP68 rated as well.

Vivo V40 5G Specs

Vivo V40 5G Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 8/256 GB, 12/512 GB
Colour Options Stellar Silver, Nebula Purple

Vivo V40 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Glass

Vivo V40 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.78
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 2800 x 1260 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 452

Vivo V40 5G Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Phone RAM 8 GB, 12 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot N/A

Vivo V40 5G Software

OS & UI FunTouch OS 14, Android 14

Vivo V40 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.88 Zeiss primary camera, OIS + 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide lens
Rear Camera Features Aura Lighting, ZEISS Optics
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 50MP, f/2.0 aperture

Vivo V40 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5500
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 80W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Vivo V40 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.4
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Vivo V40 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
IP Rating IP68

