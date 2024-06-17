Vivo V40 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K 2800×1260 Pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, punch-hole cutout, 20:9 aspect ratio, 89.9% screen-to-body ratio, 452 ppi, 4500 nits peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The V40 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip.
The Vivo handset gets up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It is equipped with a 5500mAh battery that supports 80W charging, but the charger isn’t provided in the box. For security, the device features an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device runs on Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14.
The smartphone has a 50-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera with. The rear camera setup consists of an OIS-assisted 50-megapixel f/1.88 primary camera, and a 50-megapixel f/2.0 ultra-wide lens. The device offers dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC and a USB-C port. It gets a Mono speaker and is IP68 rated as well.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|8/256 GB, 12/512 GB
|Colour Options
|Stellar Silver, Nebula Purple
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Glass
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.78
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|2800 x 1260 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|452
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
|Phone RAM
|8 GB, 12 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB, 512 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|FunTouch OS 14, Android 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.88 Zeiss primary camera, OIS + 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide lens
|Rear Camera Features
|Aura Lighting, ZEISS Optics
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|50MP, f/2.0 aperture
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5500
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|80W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.4
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
|IP Rating
|IP68