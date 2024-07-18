Vivo V40 Series Coming to India this August With Zeiss Optics: Leak

Vivo V40 series is coming to India in August, according to a new leak. While Vivo V40 and V40 Lite 5G have already been announced outside India, the Vivo V40 Pro could first debut in India. The leak further adds that the Vivo V40 series will also integrate Zeiss optics. Here’s what one can expect from the series.

Vivo V40 Series: India Launch

The new Vivo V40 series, as per a MySmartPrice report citing an industry insider as source, will feature the ZEISS imaging system in India and will debut in August. The Vivo V40 will be the first standard model to incorporate Zeiss optics, marking a significant milestone. That’s because Vivo first offered the technology only in its X series devices, followed by its debut in the V series with the V30 Pro.

Moreover, the publication’s source has revealed that both phones are expected to offer a ‘best-in-class’ imaging experience, potentially transforming smartphone photography. Next up, the phones will further offer a multifocal portraits feature that will allow users to experiment with different camera angles, paired with ZEISS-style portraits.

Vivo V40 5G: Specifications

As the Vivo V40 5G has already launched in Europe, it is expected the Indian variant will also sport identical specifications.

Vivo V40 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K 2800×1260 Pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, punch-hole cutout, 20:9 aspect ratio, 89.9% screen-to-body ratio, 452 ppi, 4500 nits peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The V40 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip.

The Vivo handset gets up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It is equipped with a 5500mAh battery that supports 80W charging, but the charger isn’t provided in the box. For security, the device features an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device runs on Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14.

The smartphone has a 50-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera with. The rear camera setup consists of an OIS-assisted 50-megapixel f/1.88 primary camera, and a 50-megapixel f/2.0 ultra-wide lens. The device offers dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC and a USB-C port. It gets a Mono speaker and is IP68 rated as well.