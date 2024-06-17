Vivo V40 5G, Vivo V40 Lite 5G Launched: All Details

Vivo V40 5G and the V40 Lite 5G smartphones have been launched in the European markets with curved displays, 5500mAh batteries and more. Both of them also sport a Snapdragon Processor under the hood and are also IP rated for resistance against water and dust. Here are all the details about the devices.

Vivo V40 5G: Specifications, Price

The Vivo V40 5G has been introduced in Europe in two variants, where the base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at €599 roughly translating to Rs 53,500. The price for the 12GB + 512GB model is unknown as of now. The phone will go on sale starting in July in the region.

Vivo V40 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K 2800×1260 Pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, punch-hole cutout, 20:9 aspect ratio, 89.9% screen-to-body ratio, 452 ppi, 4500 nits peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The V40 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip.

The Vivo handset gets up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It is equipped with a 5500mAh battery that supports 80W charging, but the charger isn’t provided in the box. For security, the device features an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device runs on Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14.

The smartphone has a 50-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera with. The rear camera setup consists of an OIS-assisted 50-megapixel f/1.88 primary camera, and a 50-megapixel f/2.0 ultra-wide lens. The device offers dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC and a USB-C port. It gets a Mono speaker and is IP68 rated as well.

Vivo V40 Lite 5G: Specifications, Price

The Vivo V40 Lite is available in 8GB+256GB configuration with a price tag of €399 (approx Rs 35,600).

The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 388 ppi. It delivers up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness and a DCI-P3 colour gamut. The phone has a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage which is expandable up to 1TB.

The camera Sensors on the back consist of a 50MP f/1.79 primary camera with a Sony sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. The front of the handset includes a 32MP f/2.0 selfie camera. A 5500mAh battery powers the device, which supports 44W fast charging.

For connectivity, you get a Dual-SIM card slot, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics, Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14 for software, while the device is IP64 rated as well.