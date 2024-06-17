Vivo V40 5G, Vivo V40 Lite 5G Launched: All Details

HomeNewsVivo V40 5G, Vivo V40 Lite 5G Launched: All Details

Vivo has launched the Vivo V40 5G and the V40 Lite 5G smartphones in Europe and here’s what all they have to offer.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Vivo V40 5G and the V40 Lite 5G smartphones have been launched in the European markets with curved displays, 5500mAh batteries and more. Both of them also sport a Snapdragon under the hood and are also IP rated for resistance against water and dust. Here are all the details about the devices.

Vivo V40 5G: Specifications, Price

The Vivo V40 5G has been introduced in Europe in two variants, where the base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at €599 roughly translating to Rs 53,500. The price for the 12GB + 512GB model is unknown as of now. The phone will go on sale starting in July in the region.

Vivo V40 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K 2800×1260 Pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, punch-hole cutout, 20:9 aspect ratio, 89.9% screen-to-body ratio, 452 ppi, 4500 nits peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The V40 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip.

The Vivo handset gets up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It is equipped with a 5500mAh battery that supports 80W charging, but the charger isn’t provided in the box. For security, the device features an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device runs on Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14.

The smartphone has a 50-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera with. The rear camera setup consists of an OIS-assisted 50-megapixel f/1.88 primary camera, and a 50-megapixel f/2.0 ultra-wide lens. The device offers dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC and a USB-C port. It gets a Mono speaker and is rated as well.

Vivo V40 Lite 5G: Specifications, Price

The Vivo V40 Lite is available in 8GB+256GB configuration with a price tag of €399 (approx Rs 35,600).

The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 388 ppi. It delivers up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness and a DCI-P3 colour gamut. The phone has a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage which is expandable up to 1TB.

The camera Sensors on the back consist of a 50MP f/1.79 primary camera with a Sony sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. The front of the handset includes a 32MP f/2.0 selfie camera. A 5500mAh battery powers the device, which supports 44W fast charging.

For connectivity, you get a Dual-SIM card slot, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics, Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14 for software, while the device is IP64 rated as well.

  • ChipsetSnapdragon 6 Gen 1
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage (GB)128, 256
  • Display6.78-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera32MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Battery5500mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 14

  • ChipsetSnapdragon 7 Gen 3
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage (GB)256, 512
  • Display6.78-inch, 1260 x 2800 pixels
  • Front Camera50MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 50MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 14

