Vivo V30 Series Launched In India: Alternatives, Price, Specs

Vivo has launched the V30 series in India as mid-premium offerings. The series includes the Vivo V30 as well as the Vivo V30 Pro, out of which the Pro model offers a MediaTek Dimensity Chipset under the hood while the V30 gets you a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Processor which is also a first for India. Here are all the other details about the newly launched Vivo devices.

Vivo V30: Price, Specs

The Vivo V30 comes in Andaman Blue, Classic Black, and a Peacock Green shade. It is available in three configurations – 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 33,999, 8GB + 256GB at Rs 35,999, and 12GB + 512GB at Rs 37,999. Buyers can purchase it from March 14 via Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and other offline retail outlets.

Those buying online can avail a 10 percent discount on SBI or HDFC cards, up to six months of no-cost EMI and may be eligible for an additional up to Rs 4,000 exchange discount. Those buying from mainline stores can get 10 percent instant cashback, up to eight months of no-cost EMI, and up to 40 percent off on Vivo’s V-Shield plan.

Vivo V30 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K 2800×1260 Pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, punch-hole cutout, 20:9 aspect ratio, 89.9% screen-to-body ratio, 2800 nits peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The V30 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip.

The Vivo handset gets up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB UFS 2.2 storage. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 80W charging. For security, the device features an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device runs on Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14.

The smartphone has a 50-megapixel selfie camera with dual soft-LED flash units. The rear camera setup consists of an OIS-assisted 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, and a 50-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. The device offers dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB-C port. There is a mono speaker on the device and it is IP54 rated as well.

As for the competition, we feel the iQOO Neo 9 Pro (Review) from the brand’s own sub-brand iQOO obliterates the Vivo V30 in terms of performance, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. It also has faster storage and RAM, gets 3 years of OS updates, along with a similarly spec’d display for the same price tag of Rs 35,999. However, if you need cameras, the V30 serves as the better device.

Vivo V30 Pro: Price, Specs

The Vivo V30 Pro starts in India at Rs 41,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB variant will retail for Rs 46,999. It can be availed in Andaman Blue and Classic Black colours. The sale date and launch offers remain the same as the Vivo V30.

Vivo V30 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K 2800×1260 Pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, punch-hole cutout, 20:9 aspect ratio, 89.9% screen-to-body ratio, 2800 nits local brightness level, 1200 nits global brightness level, 300Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

The Vivo V30 Pro gets up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 80W charging. For security, the device features an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device runs on Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14.

The smartphone has a 50-megapixel selfie camera with dual soft-LED flash units. The rear camera setup consists of an OIS-assisted 50-megapixel IMX920 f/1.9 primary camera, 50-megapixel IMX663 f/2.0 telephoto sensor and an 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 f/2.2 ultra-wide lens.

The V30 Pro offers dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB-C port. It gets a mono speaker and is IP54 rated as well.

At Rs 39,999, you are offered the OnePlus 12R as one of the best alternatives to V30 Pro. It has a better chipset, a similar display, a bigger battery with faster charging, along with a more polished software experience. However, on the basis of on-paper specs, the V30 Pro gets you better cameras than the OnePlus 12R.