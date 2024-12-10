Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Vs Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Who is the Real ‘Pro’?

Priced in the mid-range segment, the newly launched Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G surely packs an interesting set of features, but another competitor from Vivo, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G, could come across as a blockade in Redmi’s path. Here’s a specifications comparison between the two devices from Redmi and Vivo to get an answer to the question we asked in the headline—Who is the real ‘Pro’?

Display

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G gets a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 100% P3 colour gamut, Schott Glass protection, and 4500 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K Resolution AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 12-bit colours, 3000 nits peak brightness, 446 ppi, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1920Hz PWM dimming, and HDR10+ support. It is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

When comparing the two, the T3 Pro 5G has a slightly bigger panel, higher pulse width modulation frequency, and is brighter than Redmi’s display. However, Redmi’s Note 14 Pro 5G has a higher resolution, and stronger protection, along with Dolby Vision support which Vivo’s panel lacks. While choosing either of the two, you’ll have to make a tradeoff, so here’s a tie between them if we talk of which device equips a better panel.

Software & Performance

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC powers the Vivo T3 Pro 5G, coupled with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Redmi’s Note is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra SoC under the hood, also paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It comes with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Both have the same amount of storage and RAM but the Processor is superior in Vivo’s handset, as the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 has a better CPU and GPU performance than the Dimensity 7300, although the difference may not be observable in real world use.

As for software, both of them run on Android 14, but Redmi’s device wins because the company offers 3 years of OS updates while Vivo will offer only 2 years of OS updates to the Vivo T3 Pro 5G.

Battery & Cameras

Both the devices get a 5500mAh battery but Vivo’s device sports faster 80W charging while Redmi’s handset offers only 45W wired charging.

As for optics, Vivo T3 Pro 5G is backed by a dual rear camera system, including a 50MP f/1.79 Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 sensor. On the front, it gets a 16MP f/2.45 selfie sensor.

Redmi’s device features a triple camera setup: a 50MP f/1.5 Sony LYT-600 primary camera with OIS, an 8MP f/2.2 IMX355 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. The smartphone also has a 20MP selfie camera.

We can’t comment on which one packs a better set of cameras as performance would vary in real-world use, but in terms of on-paper specs, the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G emerges as the winner in the camera segment.

Verdict

Both the devices begin at Rs 24,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model and cost Rs 26,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. While the competition is neck-to-neck, Redmi’s handset has a few notable advantages over Vivo’s device, including a better IP rating, stronger display protection, better cameras, and longer software support. Vivo’s device is a decent option, too, with a good chipset, brighter display, and faster charging, but it doesn’t quite match Redmi’s offering in terms of the value it provides.