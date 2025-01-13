Vivo T3 Pro 5G, Vivo T3 Ultra 5G Prices Discounted: Check New Prices

Vivo T3 Pro 5G and Vivo T3 Ultra 5G prices have been discounted in India. The prices of all the variants of each of the smartphones have been reduced by Rs 2,000, making the devices a better deal for those who were planning to purchase them. Here are all the details.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G: New Price, Specifications

Starting today, January 13, the Vivo T3 Pro will be available at a new price of Rs 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Consumers can purchase the device from vivo India e-store, Flipkart, and all partner retail stores.

The T3 Pro 5G gets a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, 387 ppi, and 4500 nits peak brightness. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC powers it, coupled with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

It is backed by a dual rear camera system, including a 50MP f/1.79 Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 sensor. On the front, it gets a 16MP f/2.45 selfie sensor.

It packs a 5500mAh battery with 80W Fast charging support. For biometrics, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor. For audio, it has a stereo speaker setup. The device will run on FunTouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, 5G, and a USB-C port for charging.

Vivo T3 Ultra 5G: New Price, Specifications

The Vivo T3 Ultra will now be available for purchase at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, Rs 31,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Consumers can purchase the device from vivo India e-store, Flipkart, and all partner retail stores.

The Vivo T3 Ultra 5G gets a 6.78-inch 1.5K resolution AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, 452 ppi, and 4500 nits peak brightness. There’s an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometrics. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

It is backed by a dual rear camera system, including a 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX981 main sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 sensor. On the front, it gets a 50MP f/2.0 selfie sensor with Autofocus support.

It packs a 5500mAh battery with 80W Fast charging support. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics. For audio, it has a stereo speaker setup. The device will run on FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, 5G, and a USB-C port for charging. Aside from that, it is also IP68 rated for water and dust resistance.