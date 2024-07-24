Top 5 Cheapest Countries to Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, unveiled earlier this month, is set to go on sale globally. We have reviewed the device and find it worth purchasing mainly because of how polished the software is and how premium it feels overall. If you’re excited to purchase Samsung’s latest foldable and want to save money on one of their most expensive Flip smartphones, we’ve listed the top 5 countries where you can buy the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at the cheapest prices. Notably, India is not on this list, and we will explain why with a price comparison between the cheapest countries and India later in the article.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: India Prices

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is available in two models including 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB, priced at Rs 1,09,999 and Rs 1,21,999, respectively, in India.

As for the countries offering the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at cheapest rates, we went through online Samsung stores of a few countries and then converted their prices to Indian National Rupee (INR) to find out which of them are offering the device at the best prices. We finalised the top 5 countries that were selling the device at the best rates, and thede include:

Japan

Japan is selling the base 12GB + 256GB model of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at 1,59,700 which converts to approximately Rs 86,300, accounting for a difference of about Rs 23,700 when compared to the starting price of the Flip 6 in India, that stands at Rs 1,09,999.

Malaysia

The Malaysian pricing for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is RM 4,999 for the 256GB model and RM 5,599 for the 512GB version. These convert to about Rs 89,400 and Rs 1,01,000, respectively. When compared to the Indian pricing, it stands at about Rs 21,000 for each of the models which is quite a significant difference.

Canada

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 starts at $1,462.99 which is approximately Rs 88,700 and costs $1,622.99 which converts to Rs 98,400. There’s a difference of about Rs 22,400 when you compare the pricing of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in Canada and in India.

South Korea

In Samsung’s home country, the brand is selling the Z Flip 6 for 14,85,000 Won for the 256GB model and 16,43,400 Won for the 512GB model. They convert to approximately Rs 89,800 and Rs 99,370, respectively. The difference between the Korean and Indian pricing of the Flip 6 is about Rs 22,600.

China

In China, the Z Flip 6 costs CNY 7,999 for the 256GB model which converts to approximately Rs 92,000. The top-end model costs CNY 8,999 which converts to Rs 1,03,500. The difference between the Indian and Chinese pricing stands at approximately Rs 19,000 which is a major one.

These were the top 5 countries where you can get the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for the cheapest rates. Do keep in mind other factors while making a purchase internationally, such as the country-specific warranty.