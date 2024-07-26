One UI 6.1.1 Enables Entering Split Screen Mode From a Picture-in-Picture Window

One UI 6.1.1 is the latest version of One UI Samsung has to offer and also comes pre-loaded on its latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6. We were able to identify a new feature in One UI 6.1.1 where you can directly enter the split screen mode from a Picture-in-Picture (PiP) window.

The Mobile Indian spotted the feature on a Galaxy Z Flip 6 running the latest build of One UI 6.1.1 with the June 2024 security patch. Through the new feature, Samsung allows you to enter split screen mode through a PiP window opened from any app, be it Chrome, YouTube, VLC media player, or any other which supports the PiP functionality.

Once the App opens in a PiP Window, it’ll show you a split screen button next to the ‘enlarge’ button. Once you tap on the split screen button, you are presented with all the apps on your phone so you can open the second app of your choice in the bottom/top half of the phone. This allows for greater convenience to those who prefer working on apps with the split screen mode turned on.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Review: Samsung’s AI-Powered Flip Phone Soars

Galaxy Z Flip 6 on One UI 6.1.1 (left), Galaxy S23 Ultra on One UI 6.1 (right)

In previous versions of One UI, the split screen button shown in the screenshot above wasn’t available. We also checked the same with a PiP window from the YouTube app on a Galaxy S23 Ultra running the latest build with July 2024 patch but the said button was nowhere to be found.

There’s no information on whether the Split Screen button in PiP Windows would remain exclusive to the foldables running One UI 6.1.1 or it would become available on all devices that are confirmed to receive the update. On the other hand, Samsung has confirmed which Galaxy AI features from One UI 6.1.1 will be available on previous Galaxy flagship models.