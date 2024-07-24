UAG Launches Rugged Cases for Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6 in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 were launched earlier this month and while Samsung itself offers a few cases for the two foldables, they aren’t necessarily the most durable for those who have a rough usage pattern. Urban Armor Gear (UAG) has come to the rescue for those with such usage patterns, as it has now announced the launch of Poly Pro and Ultra-thin (UT) series of cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

UAG Cases for Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6: Prices, Availability

Available in Clear and various colour combinations, the UAG UT and Poly Pro cases for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 6 (2024) are now available for Rs 6,999 each on Amazon India and Urban Armor Gear’s website.

UAG Cases for Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6: Features

The UAG Galaxy Z Flip 6 Poly Pro Series Case is designed with a lightweight material, featuring a featherlight PC backplate and a TPU shock-absorbing frame. This case includes an impact-resistant soft core within an armor shell, along with air-soft corners to cushion impacts. The design boasts a clean and clear translucent body with improved anti-yellowing properties. Soft raised edges protect the screen, while a raised bezel guards the camera lens.

The case also gets the open hinge design allows for maximum device functionality, providing easy access to the touchscreen and ports. They further have oversized tactile buttons and a built-in magnet module embedded in the back of the case which aligns perfectly with the Z Flip 6, facilitating faster wireless charging. The case is compatible with MagSafe and most third-party wireless chargers, including Qi wireless charging and Samsung Pay. The case also meets military drop-test standards [MIL STD 810G 516.6].

The Ultra-thin (UT) Series cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 are engineered with a hollow hexagon structure designed to dampen and disperse impact, cushioning your device in case of falls. Protective raised edges safeguard the display and camera lens. The case features a traction grip for secure handling and oversized tactile buttons for improved functionality. The hinged, one-piece design with covered spine protection includes an adhesive layer to securely bond with the device.

The Poly Pro Series case for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is constructed with a featherlight PC backplate and a TPU shock-absorbing frame. It features an impact-resistant soft core in an armor shell, along with air-soft corners for cushioning impacts. The clean and clear translucent body is designed with anti-yellowing PVC and soft raised edges to protect the screen and camera. Both the UT and Poly Pro Series cases meet military drop-test standards [MIL STD 810G 516.6]. Additionally, these cases are compatible with MagSafe and most third-party wireless chargers, including Qi wireless charging and Samsung Pay.