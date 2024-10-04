Samsung Announces Cashback, EMI Benefits for Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 Buyers

Samsung has introduced festive offers for its flagship foldable smartphones in India, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, aimed at providing customers with cost-saving benefits. The offers, announced on Friday, include upgrade discounts, cashback, and bank offers on select payment methods. Samsung is also offering lower EMI rates and discounts on its Galaxy Z Assurance program, making it more affordable for consumers to purchase these premium devices.

As part of the limited-time promotion, buyers of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 can avail of an upgrade bonus or bank cashback worth Rs 12,500, along with a 24-month no-cost EMI option. Similarly, customers purchasing the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 are eligible for an upgrade bonus or cashback of Rs 11,000, with the same no-cost EMI offer on select payment options, according to the company.

Related Stories:

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G, Galaxy A16 4G To Get 6 Years of Software Updates: Leak

One UI 7 Beta to Arrive by End of 2024, Full Launch Tied to Galaxy S25

In addition to the cashback and upgrade bonuses, Samsung is reducing regular EMI charges for both foldable smartphones. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 can now be purchased with EMIs starting at Rs 3,056, compared to the usual Rs 4,082 per month. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available with EMIs starting at Rs 4,584, down from Rs 6,288.

Discounts on Accessories and Assurance Program:

Samsung also announced significant reductions in its Galaxy Z Assurance program, which covers accidental damage to foldable devices. Customers can now enrol in the program for Rs. 999, a sharp drop from the usual price of Rs 14,999. This offer applies to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 as part of the festive promotion.

The company has also slashed prices on its wearable and audio accessories. Buyers can receive up to Rs 18,000 off on the Galaxy Watch Ultra and up to Rs 5,000 off on the Galaxy Buds 3, making them more accessible during the festive period.

Pricing and Availability:

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in India starts at Rs 1,09,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, with the 512GB option priced at Rs 1,21,999. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 starts at Rs 1,64,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB variant, while the 512GB and 1TB models are priced at Rs. 1,76,999 and Rs 2,00,999, respectively. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is listed at Rs 59,999, and the Galaxy Buds 3 are available for Rs 14,999.

All the offers are available for a limited time, although Samsung has not disclosed an official expiration date. Given that the offers are being marketed as part of the festive season, they are expected to remain valid until Diwali.