Brand: Samsung
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Exynos 1380
  • RAM (GB) 8
  • Storage (GB) 256
  • Display 6.6-inch, 1080 × 2340 pixels
  • Front Camera 13MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Battery 6000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Galaxy M35 5G sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a punch-hole notch, 1000 nits brightness and 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. It is powered by the Exynos 1380 Chipset under the hood. It packs a huge 6000mAh battery with 25W support.

It gets 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. In terms of optics, there are triple cameras on the back, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash and OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP Macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. The phone gets a 13MP f/2.2 snapper on the front for selfies.

The handset has stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, GPS, and 5G. The handset also gets a USB-C port charging. It runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and will receive 4 years of OS upgrades along with 5 years of security patches.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Specs

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 8/256 GB
Colour Options Dark Blue, Light Blue, Gray

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Glass

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.6
Screen Type Super AMOLED
Screen Resolution 1080 × 2340 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate N/A
Pixel Density (PPI) 390

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Performance

Chipset Exynos 1380
Phone RAM 8 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 256 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Software

OS & UI Android 14, OneUI 6.1

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP rear camera, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash + 8MP ultra-wide camera, f/2.2 aperture + 2MP macro sensor, f/2.4 aperture
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 13MP f/2.2 sensor

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 6000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 25W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (Hybrid)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Vibration

