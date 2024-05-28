The Galaxy M35 5G sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a punch-hole notch, 1000 nits brightness and 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. It is powered by the Exynos 1380 Chipset under the hood. It packs a huge 6000mAh battery with 25W Fast charging support.

It gets 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. In terms of optics, there are triple cameras on the back, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash and OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP Macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. The phone gets a 13MP f/2.2 snapper on the front for selfies.

The handset has stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, GPS, and 5G. The handset also gets a USB-C port charging. It runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and will receive 4 years of OS upgrades along with 5 years of security patches.