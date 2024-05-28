The Galaxy M35 5G sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a punch-hole notch, 1000 nits brightness and 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. It is powered by the Exynos 1380 Chipset under the hood. It packs a huge 6000mAh battery with 25W Fast charging support.
It gets 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. In terms of optics, there are triple cameras on the back, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash and OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP Macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. The phone gets a 13MP f/2.2 snapper on the front for selfies.
The handset has stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, GPS, and 5G. The handset also gets a USB-C port charging. It runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and will receive 4 years of OS upgrades along with 5 years of security patches.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|8/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Dark Blue, Light Blue, Gray
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Glass
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.6
|Screen Type
|Super AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|1080 × 2340 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|N/A
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|390
|Chipset
|Exynos 1380
|Phone RAM
|8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|Unknown
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB
|Storage Type
|Unknown
|Memory Card Slot
|Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)
|OS & UI
|Android 14, OneUI 6.1
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP rear camera, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash + 8MP ultra-wide camera, f/2.2 aperture + 2MP macro sensor, f/2.4 aperture
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|13MP f/2.2 sensor
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|6000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|25W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (Hybrid)
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Vibration