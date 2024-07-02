Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Set for India Launch During Prime Day 2024

Samsung has officially announced the forthcoming release of its Galaxy M35 5G smartphone in the Indian market. This mid-range addition to Samsung’s ‘M series’ is set to make its debut soon, following its initial introduction back in May. The company has shared a teaser on its social media channels, highlighting key features such as a powerful Processor and a substantial 6000mAh battery alongside its design.

Amazon Prime Day Exclusive Launch

Further details from an Amazon teaser confirm that the Galaxy M35 5G will be launched as part of Amazon’s Prime Day exclusive offerings. The Prime Day event is scheduled for July 20th and 21st in India, suggesting the phone will be available around this time. The teaser also reveals that the phone will be available in three colours: Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Grey.

Design and Features

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G boasts a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing up to 1000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Octa-Core Exynos 1380 processor, paired with the Mali-G68 MP5 GPU. The smartphone will come in two memory configurations: 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage, both expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Running on Android 14 with One UI 6.1, the Galaxy M35 5G has a 50MP rear camera featuring optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The front houses a 13MP camera for selfies. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C audio, stereo speakers, and Dolby Atmos support.

Connectivity and Battery

The Galaxy M35 5G supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, and USB Type-C 2.0. Its robust 6000mAh battery supports 25W fast charging, ensuring prolonged usage without frequent recharges.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G: Price

The Galaxy M35 5G is already available in Brazil for R$2,699 (approx Rs 44,000). It is available in shades such as Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Gray. In India, it is expected to be priced at around Rs 30,000. However, the brand hasn’t confirmed anything about the same, and the official price will be known at launch.