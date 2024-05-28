Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Is Here With Huge Bezels, Exynos Chip

Samsung has announced a new M-series smartphone in Brazil, dubbed Galaxy M35 5G which comes as a device similar to that of the Galaxy A35 5G. It does have a couple of differences over the Galaxy A35 5G, including the colour options, a bigger battery and more. Here’s what the device has to offer.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G: Price

In Brazil, the Galaxy M35 5G is available for R$2,699 (approx Rs 44,000). It is available in shades, such as Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Gray. The smartphone is expected to debut in other markets, including India, in the coming weeks. However, the brand hasn’t confirmed anything about the same.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G: Specs

The Galaxy M35 5G sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a punch-hole notch, 1000 nits brightness and 1080 X 2340 pixels resolution. It is powered by the Exynos 1380 Chipset under the hood and packs a 6000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

It gets 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. In terms of optics, there are triple cameras on the back, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash and OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP Macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. The phone gets a 13MP f/2.2 snapper on the front for selfies.

The handset has stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, GPS, and 5G. The handset also gets a USB-C port charging. It runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and will receive 4 years of OS upgrades along with 5 years of security patches.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G: Will it come to India?

If the device does arrive in India, which it probably will considering most M-series devices have launched earlier in the country, it could be arriving in the same range as the Galaxy A35 5G. Both of them have the same chipset under the hood. Aside from that, it could be competing with the likes of Poco F6 5G, Realme GT 6T, iQOO Neo 9 Pro and more in the same price segment.