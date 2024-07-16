Samsung Galaxy M35 5G India Launch: Things You Should Know

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is all set to launch in India on July 17 as the brand’s latest budget 5G smartphone. The new handset has already debuted internationally and Samsung has now decided to bring the device to India. The brand has already confirmed the specifications of the device ahead of the launch. Here are all the details you should know about it, from its price to its specifications.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G: Price (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is expected to carry a starting price of around Rs 15,000 in India, according to a leak by a tipster on X. While this is expected to be the offer price, the actual price is expected to be higher. The device will be made available in two colours, including light blue and dark blue.

More details about the pricing and availability of the handset will be revealed once the device launches, so keep an eye out on this article as we’ll update it as soon as we have official confirmation from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy M35 5G sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a punch-hole notch, 1000 nits brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, and 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. It is powered by the Exynos 1380 Chipset under the hood. It packs a huge 6000mAh battery with 25W Fast charging support.

It gets 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. In terms of optics, there are triple cameras on the back, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash and OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP Macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. The phone gets a 13MP f/2.2 snapper on the front for selfies.

The handset has stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, GPS, and 5G. The handset also gets a USB-C port charging. It runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and will receive 4 years of OS upgrades along with 5 years of security patches.